Early Power Play Goals, Grubauer Key Kraken Win

Getting three power play opportunities in the opening five-plus minutes of this Thursday night affair certainly helped the Kraken generate needed early momentum.

They scored twice and barely missed on a couple of other shots to set the visiting Boston Bruins back on their heels just enough to withstand the inevitable counter-push back the other way. And when that happened, Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stood tall in a 5-1 victory that represents one of the finest outings for him since his team’s playoff appearance two seasons ago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz had the early Kraken goals before Boston finally got on the board midway through the contest when Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot. But Vince Dunn batted a deflected puck out of midair and into the net early in the final period to restore the multi-goal advantage, key a three-goal Kraken push that frame and provide Grubauer plenty of needed cushion.

Bjorkstrand then scored his second goal of the night midway through the period before Jared McCann added another on an empty net – leaving both tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece.