Early Power Play Goals, Grubauer Key Kraken Win

Score twice in opening six minutes while goalie Philipp Grubauer keeps them ahead with 33 save performance

BOS at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

Getting three power play opportunities in the opening five-plus minutes of this Thursday night affair certainly helped the Kraken generate needed early momentum.

They scored twice and barely missed on a couple of other shots to set the visiting Boston Bruins back on their heels just enough to withstand the inevitable counter-push back the other way. And when that happened, Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stood tall in a 5-1 victory that represents one of the finest outings for him since his team’s playoff appearance two seasons ago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaden Schwartz had the early Kraken goals before Boston finally got on the board midway through the contest when Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot. But Vince Dunn batted a deflected puck out of midair and into the net early in the final period to restore the multi-goal advantage, key a three-goal Kraken push that frame and provide Grubauer plenty of needed cushion.

Bjorkstrand then scored his second goal of the night midway through the period before Jared McCann added another on an empty net – leaving both tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece.

BOS@SEA: Bjorkstrand scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

It gave the Kraken their fourth victory in six games against strong East Coast opponents on a night they paid tribute to original owner David Bonderman, who died Wednesday at age 82. By the time Bonderman was honored by team CEO Tod Leiweke – speaking from a microphone in the lower bowl stands – and a video on the twin scoreboards, the team he founded was already ahead 2-0 on a pair of power play goals scored after a double-minor for high-sticking taken by top Bruins’ scoring threat David Pastrnak just 16 seconds into the contest.

Bjorkstrand scored the first of those goals just eight seconds into the man-advantage, redirecting a Matty Beniers shot from the left circle to tie McCann for the team lead with his 10th of the season. Then, after the Bruins killed off the second minor to Pastrnak, barely another minute had elapsed before Spokane native Tyler Johnson took a high sticking penalty to the third Kraken power play of the night.

It was on that man advantage that a red-hot Shane Wright did a great job of batting down a clearance attempt to keep the puck in the zone and then fed it to Schwartz at the side of the Bruins’ net. Schwartz took one step out front and then backhanded the puck top shelf in behind stunned goalie Joonas Korpisalo for a two-goal Kraken advantage at just the 5:14 mark of the game.

BOS@SEA: Schwartz scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

Bonderman’s family, including his daughter, Kraken majority owner Samantha Holloway, looked on, applauding the fast start from a suite after the emotional tribute paid to her father. The Kraken held the two-goal lead and a 6-2 advantage in shots by the six-minute mark and had also missed a couple of open nets in the process, one in which Bjorkstrand fired the puck off the inside post.

But the Bruins gathered themselves once finally getting a chance at some even-strength play and took it to the Kraken full throttle from there. From that point forward until the six-minute mark of the middle period, the Bruins outshot the Kraken by a 16-2 margin and only some acrobatics by Grubauer on a 33-save night kept the Kraken ahead.

Grubauer stopped the dangerous Pastrnak on a clear-cut breakaway chance, then maintained his positioning enough to thwart an incoming secondary blast immediately afterward. Boston finally got on the board midway through the middle frame by pushing a puck past Grubauer, where it rolled through the crease and came to a stop at the far post right on the goal line.

Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour dove on the loose puck and covered it up beneath his body. The officials immediately went to video and ruled the puck hadn’t crossed the line but signaled a penalty shot because Montour had fallen on it in the crease.

Marchand took the penalty attempt and made a backhand move on Grubauer, tucking the puck between his legs.

By the time the period ended, the Bruins held a 25-14 shots advantage and the Kraken appeared to be barely hanging on.

But they started the final period much stronger and were rewarded when McCann took a shot from the high slot that was deflected. Dunn was right there to bat the puck out of midair from shoulder-level for a goal that was quickly upheld upon video review.

BOS@SEA: Dunn scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

Midway through that frame, Wright made another nice play to set up Bjorkstrand for a wrist shot goal that put things out of reach.

