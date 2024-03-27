Kraken End Streak with Four-Spot

Morrison Makes NHL Debut

When Kraken rookie Logan Morrison found out he was being called up from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, his first reaction was “shock, disbelief” said Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma, who broke the good news to the undrafted forward along with VP of hockey operations Troy Bodie.

“He was then awash with the realization he was going to NHL!” said Bylsma via text Sunday.

In a story that will be told and retold, Morrison was eligible for three straight NHL drafts with more than 600 prospects selected, but he was not one of them. Tuesday night, he joined the fraction that has skated in an NHL game. After a highly productive juniors career – including notching points in every one of the 30 postseason games (27 goals, 28 assists) in which he played—Bylsma said in mid-December that Morrison had already acclimated to the pace and physicality of AHL play. The Stanley Cup-winning coach said then he saw no reason Morrison couldn’t follow undrafted role models like Tye Kartye and Yanni Gourde on the Kraken roster in seasons ahead.

Morrison is clearly ahead of any anticipated schedule, playing on an all-rookie line with Kartye and fellow Firebirds call-up Ryan Winterton against the Ducks. He nearly picked up his first NHL primary assist when his high hockey IQ led him to glide behind the Ducks. When the puck was rimmed his way, Morrison quickly moved the puck, no stickhandling, to Andre Burakovsky net-front. Only a strong save by Anaheim goalie John Gibson on Burakovsky’s snap shot foiled Morrison’s bid for a scoresheet line.

Morrison recorded three shots on goal, and his long-time teammate Ryan Winterton (juniors and Coachella Valley and Seattle) matched with three shots of his own.

“The way he sees the game and feels the game offensively. He's a step ahead. He's just one of those players that has that natural hockey sense in terms of his offensive vision and ability.”