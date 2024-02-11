Perfectly Aligned in Seattle

The word “perfect” can be a treacherous descriptor for any hockey player or athlete for that matter. Hockey is a game in which mistakes are made by the best players and clutch scorers practically every shift. Golfers at the top of the international rankings have bogeys on their scorecards even as they accept trophies and prize money checks. Perfect is hard.

But, still, Eeli Tolvanen, now in his second calendar year of a proof case, is arguably the perfect linemate for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand on this Kraken roster.

“He’s awesome,” said Gourde before Saturday’s road game in Philadelphia. “He plays physical, plays the right way, doesn’t cut corners, doesn’t cheat. Those are things you want in a guy on your line. His shot and hockey IQ are elite, it’s fun playing with him.”

Along with fun times – the three forwards are all not shy about ribbing the others, even on the bench after a shift – the Gourde line has provided consistency all season long for teammates and coaching staff alike. Only four other NHL lines (one each in Dallas and Nashville, plus two for the New York Islanders) have played more minutes than the Gourde line’s 408 minutes of time on ice (as of the All-Star break).