Driving to Succeed, Start to Finnish

For his part, 20-year-old goaltender Kokko notched his fifth win of the year – all road victories – against zero losses. Kokko faced just 21 shots thanks to strong defensive play and Kokko’s ability to prevent rebounds. But Kokko faced at least a half-dozen Grade-A scoring chances and made four huge saves in the second period and another one early third frame that could have easily staked Abbotsford to the lead. Hard to pick, but his stop in the last minute on 2021 second-rounder Danila Klimovich prevented the Belarus-born prospect from notching his fifth goal of the year and sending his teammates and coaches to second intermission without a play-from-behind mentality.

“He’s a special talent for us,” said Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal about his goaltender. “He's the future of the Kraken, part of the development process; He’s given us great minutes in the games. [Friday night] he looked very calm, great rebound control. There wasn't much around the net. Our defense did a really good job tonight of boxing out and playing hard, playing heavy around the net.”

Net-front traffic, opposing bodies tangling with CVF defenders, is more frequent and frenzied for Finnish goalies who have played in their nation’s top pro league, Liiga. Kokko starred in the Liiga playoffs last spring, making national headlines. With a plan by Firebirds goalie coach, Colin Zulianello, to work on those situations in practice and ease him into the goalie tandem with Ales Stezka is paying early dividends as Coachella Valley moves to the upper region of the AHL Western Conference standings.

The 6-foot-3 Kokko is the most gregarious of the three Finnish prospects (2021 fourth-rounder and highly regarded defenseman Ville Ottavainen joked Friday that Kokko “speaks a lot” when queried about Kokko’s grasp of the English language). While Kokko is indeed effusive and friendly, he was all business discussing his game Friday.

“This is a different league, better, faster and stronger,” said Kokko when asked to compare the competitive level of his first five starts to his star run in Liiga last season.

While all goalies and their defensemen have to work together on communicating what lanes are open to create puck sightlines on opposing shots, mastering a second language makes it a bit more complex. Kokko is not intimidated: “Lot of traffic [at the crease]. I think it’s a really important part of the game here. I need to read it better and in what situations. And, yeah, the players here tip [shots] really well.”

On the Abbotsford goal, Kokko immediately protested to the referees about goaltender interference, showing a confidence level that translates in any league. The on-ice officials conferred but let the goal stand. Unlike the NHL, there is no review of goaltender interference or offside calls in the AHL.

Laxdal equally liked Nyman’s Friday game and praised the entire line of Nyman, center Luke Henman and Firkus on the other wing.

[Nyman] played really well inside,” said Laxdal. “I thought he did a great job of getting on pucks and getting in on the forecheck, just being heavy. On his goal, he got a shot off quickly in a tight space. It was a great pass from Firk rolling out of the corner. I liked that line tonight. Henman drove that line and kept them going north with the pace. They did a good job winning puck battles and getting involved with an attack mentality.”

Post-game, Nyman, smiling, said, “This is my first interview [in English]” to Firebirds radio play-by-play man Evan Pivnick (who doubles as Firebirds director of broadcast and communications) before we talked for a few minutes. Nyman joined CVF for five regular season games last fall and nine playoff games but didn’t quite feel confident enough with his English to be interviewed. He’s been working on it, clear from his answer Friday night about what’s learned in his AHL experience to date.

“My [best trait] is my shot,” said Nyman, who just turned 20 in July and might not be done growing. “But I know I don’t stop moving and battling. I don’t stand still with the puck.”

Nyman stays late after practices to work on his skating: “I want to train every day and improve myself.”

As for his roommate, Nyman beamed when asked about Kokko and the driving duties but first wanted to clarify: “We live together [in Coachella Valley], but every time we go to the hotel, we don't live together.”

“I am a good driver,” said Nyman. “I like driving.”

“I want to say it's better Jani drives,” said Kokko, grinning. “We’ve got a car now. And it's really nice. In Finland, we can ride a bike everywhere. Not maybe here. Yeah, I am a passenger guy and put on good music. Jani drives really well.”

Friday night, they both did.