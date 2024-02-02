‘Wright’ Time and Place 

Shane Wright’s 17th goal of the season is tucked into a game highlights video on TheAHL.com, not splashed across YouTube. But Coachella Valley head coach Dan Bylsma won’t be denied when suggesting Wright’s score against a top AHL team, the Texas (Austin) Stars, last Friday is a goal-of-the-year candidate and in any case displays the heightened speed, skills, and promise of the Kraken’s 2022 first-round choice.

“I said immediately it was similar to a goal Owen Tippett [Flyers forward] scored in Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago that was potentially labeled goal of the year,” said Bylsma in a conversation this week. “Shane’s goal was awesome. It was a great display of his speed away from the puck, that he can speed up the ice and be in position to take a pass from [fellow prospect Ryan Winterton], then Shane takes the puck off his skates to his stick and shoots on-and-off his tape [in a flash].”

Bylsma said he and his coaching staff are witnessing Wright getting better and stronger and more dangerous in the offensive zone on a game-nightly basis. No one has questioned Wright’s elite abilities as a two-way forward – something all of Canada happily watched and appreciated in the hockey-mad country’s run to a 2023 World Juniors gold medal with Wright as captain.

Like that Ryan Winterton pass, Wright’s scoring and playmaking are developing with pace and payoff. He has 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points in 40 games on the season, but a deeper look shows Wright among the catalysts for the Firebirds over the last two months, notching 10 goals and seven assists in the last 25 games. During that time, CVF posted a 16-5-4 record to zoom up to leading the Western Conference overall and ranking second in the AHL going into weekend action. CVF just swept a two-game set Wednesday and Thursday against division rival Calgary and are now 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

“Shane is playing with confidence on a consistent basis,” said Bylsma. “That confidence is manifesting itself in his skating, how he carries the puck through the neutral zone, being a puck distributor by using his feet. Also using his speed to drive defensemen back, then pulling up and seeing a play, making that play with speed and ability.”

In a way, Wright’s improvement over the first half of the season, already possessing a strong game, is Exhibit A for the AHL. A year or two or three in the AHL can benefit younger players who get all sorts of time on ice against formidable opponents (many NHL tested) at that level rather than, say, eight to 10 minutes with the NHL club.

Bylsma, who has played and coached with success at both levels, agrees with the inherent value of the AHL: “It's a great opportunity for him to see quality time and quality opportunity to gain confidence. He is learning and growing his game and you see a great player with great skill getting better.”

Wright’s game-winning goal on Dec. 8 against the Abbotsford Canucks marked the beginning of an impressive run that Bylsma and Wright both attribute to the Firebirds jelling as a team with new players in the form of several Kraken prospects joining and contributing on a roster that includes stalwart scorers Max McCormick and Kole Lind along with a passel of experienced defensemen. Among the new-guy prospects: The aforementioned Winterton (11 goals, seven assists), forwards Logan Morrison (8 G, 21 A) and Jacob Melanson (5 G, 5 A), plus defenseman Ville Ottavainen (5 G, 13 A).