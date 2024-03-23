Factoring into Firebirds Success

While the American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds are again atop the Western Conference standings for a second-straight season, there are even more positives to glean from the success on the ice. For Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson, it starts off the ice.

Melanson rooms with NHL-tested veteran John Hayden on road trips and lives with fellow Kraken hopeful Shane Wright in the Palm Springs area. Both players are helping Melanson adjust in his first pro season after a sparkling 2022-23 season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Hayden has willingly become a mentor for Melanson on how to be a pro who uses his physicality to the team’s advantage, game in and game out. Wright is a golf buddy, and both prospects compare notes on the ultra-competitiveness of teammates such as Hayden, captain Max McCormick, two-time Calder Cup winner Andrew Poturalski, and the just-recalled-to-the-Kraken Cale Fleury, among several more experienced pros.

“Jacob is developing in a huge way because of he wants to do it like John Hayden,” said Coachella Valley head coach Dan Bylsma. “He sees John’s preparation, he sees his work, he sees his competitiveness. Jacob is drawn to wanting to do it more like John and do it more like Max [McCormick] and [fellow prospect and ex-star in the QMJHL] Luke Henman.”

“John's been great to me ever since I got here,” Melanson said Thursday from a Bakersfield hotel room, about to head out to dinner with Hayden and other teammates before Friday’s road game. “He's a player that I look up to, and I try to learn some things from him. We are both physical players and play with a ton of compete. The way we succeed is being hard to play against, being heavy down low in the corners, and playing that tough and gritty game.”

Hayden and Melanson have made it a point to work together after the team practices end. The Hayden-Melanson play-physical checklist includes protecting the puck while skating with it, trying to find the open teammate in the slot/prime shooting area from behind the net, and working on “close plays in front of the net and other stuff like that.”

“John's helped me a lot,” said Melanson. “I love working with him and the stuff that he's working on. It’s been great.”

Like many young pros, both in the AHL and the next-level NHL, Melanson is worrying less about scoring goals (he notched 50 in 59 games in juniors last regular season, then eight more in 14 playoff games) and focusing more on his two-way game. His five goals and seven assists in 48 AHL games are far from telling the whole story.