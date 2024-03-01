Reading – and Upping – His Game

As a Kraken prospect with prodigious stats as both a goal scorer and playmaker, it’s natural to ask 2022 second-round draft choice David Goyette: How does he decide when to shoot or pass when a scoring chance develops in the offensive zone?

Our flowing conversation halts for several beats. Goyette exhales an “aaaah” as he mentally frames his answer.

“For me, it's a lot of instinct and just reading the game while the play is going on or even just knowing what move I'm going to make before the play even happens,” said Goyette, who turns 20 in late March. “When I was younger, making the right play [pass or shoot] at the right time was a big thing for me to work on.”

Goyette explained what he means by “reading the game,” a major indicator of a player’s hockey IQ, which, along with skating speed and agility, is paramount to what the Kraken hockey brain trust looks for in a player.

“I think the easiest way to describe it is I read where my teammate is gonna be when the play develops and what the opponent is going to do, see where the opponent’s stick is gonna be, see where my passing lane is gonna be,” said Goyette after the pause. “I read if the defenseman is gonna go with my teammate, if [the passing lane] is gonna be available at the time. Maybe it won't be available. If I decide a play has to be made, I’m gonna take the shot. I am reading off the opponent and my teammate at the same time.”

Goyette has been making a multitude of good decisions this season, helping his Sudbury Wolves team to challenge for the top spot in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference. Sudbury is 33-18-3-3 for 72 points, just one behind Brantford’s 73 with both squads having played 57 games going into weekend action. Goyette not only leads the Wolves in scoring, but he is also the leading scorer across the entire OHL, East and West. Fellow Kraken draftee Carson Rehkopf (a 2023 second-rounder) has more goals (47) but Goyette’s 36 goals and 59 assists for 95 points top all OHLers with the next players six points behind.

In his first 18 games this season, Goyette had notched five goals – he was not satisfied with that – and a much more formidable 19 assists. Since mid-November, he has scored 32 goals in his last 39 games. Plus, he maintained his assist-every-game rate by notching 40 assists in those last 39 games.

“The ground he's made up in the last couple of months [in the OHL scoring race] has been remarkable,” said Sudbury general manager Rob Papineau. That's his commitment to wanting to help this team win, wanting to be part of something special. He’s got his team goals and as a [NHL] drafted player, he's got his personal goals. He balances those two things really well.”

Maybe even more importantly, Goyette works weekly with the Kraken player development staff to review and keep enhancing his play in the defensive zone, including “stopping on pucks, being in the right place [for forechecking] and lots of stick details”. Papineau says his leading scorer’s D-zone prowess will be part of tightening up Sudbury’s defensive performance during the rugged OHL playoffs.