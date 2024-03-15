Firebirds Making the Point(s)

When the Coachella Valley Firebirds opened the state-of-the-art Acrisure Arena in mid-December 2022, they started the historic night at 31 standings points with a 14-5-3 record. In mid-December of this American Hockey League season, the Firebirds were just a couple of points behind that pace, but head coach Dan Bylsma said the team was feeling the weight of expectations.

After all, Coachella Valley fell one overtime goal short of winning the AHL’s Calder Cup in the inaugural season for the franchise, falling 3-2 at home to champion Hershey. And that 14-5-3 was effectively one long road trip with four designated “home” games in the Seattle area. This is a squad that believes and delivers.

“When we look back to the beginning of this season, it wasn't horrific,” said Bylsma, the 2009 Stanley Cup-winning coach in Pittsburgh who remains one of the most delightful and humble conversationalists in hockey. “We had a game this year around the same time frame [as the 2022 home opener]. If we had won the game, we would have been just two points behind the pace of last season.

“Early this season, we felt a little bit like we were having some struggles, not winning as many games as we felt like we'd won the previous year. But I think a lot of that was us looking back to the success we had last year, winning 48 games in the regular season and playing 26 playoff games, so close to winning the Calder Cup. Our team has been wanting to get back to that goodness, to get back to that team, get back to a Game 7, from the start of this season.”

Consider the goodness trending in the right direction. The Firebirds have earned standings points in 19 of their last 20 games to own a 35-13-8 before Friday’s road game in Ontario, CA, to face the Los Angeles Kings’ affiliate. CVF leads the Pacific Division by seven points, the Western Conference by three points and the team’s 78 points and .696 win percentage is second in the AHL. Only Hershey has more. Calder Cup rematch, anyone?

Bylsma, of course, has his squad focused on finishing out the 72-game schedule (16 games left) to position the Firebirds in the top position for a first-round bye and avoid playing the first extra series last year’s team had to handle. He’s equally intent on reminding this year’s team has an identity and chemistry all in its own winning way.

"The struggles and losses at the beginning of this season were a good slap in the face,” Bylsma said this week. “They were a good reminder to the group that winning just doesn't happen. You have to put in the work, develop your team, develop how you're gonna play, and develop as an individual all over again.