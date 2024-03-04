50-50: Firkus, Rehkopf Hit Goal Mark

There are many ways to evaluate the depth and potential of an NHL team’s prospect pool and, in just three drafts and free-agent signings, the Kraken rate as strong by any measure. But there’s nothing like scoring touch to emphasize the promise for Kraken seasons ahead.

A pair of second-round draft choices added to the high marks for the Kraken prospect system over the weekend when 2022 pick Jagger Firkus notched his 50th goal of the season for Western Hockey League Moose Jaw and 2023 draft class member Carson Rehkopf reached half-a-hundred status for Ontario Hockey League Kitchener.

Firkus and his Moose Jaw team just finished an eight-game road trip with three big wins, including Saturday’s 4-2 victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds in which Firkus scored two goals and then the WHL scoring leader added another goal and two assists in Sunday’s win at Wenatchee. Firkus now has 50 goals and 58 assists in 56 games this season. He logged 14 points on the trip and regained the overall scoring lead in the Canadian Hockey League, which includes the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

For his part of the Kraken prospect pool’s 50-50 weekend, Rehkopf matched his fellow Seattle prospect with undeniable drama. He led a comeback for his OHL Kitchener Rangers squad, scoring two goals Friday against the Western Conference-leading London Knights, highlighted by his 49th score of the year that doubled as the overtime winner. On Sunday, Rehkopf outdid even himself, logging his 50th goal on yet another overtime winner, again at home in front of hyped fans to beat Kingston.

Rehkopf leads the OHL in goals and his 37 assists place him in a third-place tie with 87 points. The OHL scoring leader? Why, 2022 second-rounder David Goyette, of course, was just named OHL player of the month for February for his eight goals and 17 assists in 13 games and now has 98 points (36 goals and 62 assists) on the season.

The 50-goal mark is rarified air for the three major junior leagues that feed into the NHL. Only two players each did it in the OHL and WHL last season, plus six in the QMJHL, known for scoring. One of the half-dozen “Q” players hitting 50 last year was Kraken 2021 fifth-rounder Jacob Melanson, who scored 25 apiece for both Acadie-Bathurst and Sherbrooke.

For fans looking to how this type of scoring can translate to the pro ranks, consider that Kraken rookie forward Tye Kartye scored 45 goals for OHL Sault Ste. Marie during the 2021-22 season and signed a free agent entry-level contract with the Kraken that March. He followed that up by winning American Hockey League rookie-of-the-year honors last season with 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists).

Logan Morrison, who scored 40 regular season goals in the OHL 2022-23 (and another 10 in the postseason), signed with Seattle last summer and currently is tied for third in AHL rookie scoring with 14 goals and 24 assists.

Rehkopf and Firkus have shown dream-about-it progress in their goal-scoring over the last three seasons in major juniors. Rehkopf’s line is 18-30-50 with eight games left in the regular season while Firkus is 36-40-50 with seven games remaining.

Best of all for Firkus and Rehkopf, their teams are winning this season. Firkus and Moose Jaw are second overall in the WHL Eastern Conference and already qualified for the playoffs. Rehkopf and Kitchener are 38-20-2, good for fourth overall in the OHL Western Conference, and also has clinched a playoff spot.

Both prospects’ teams have made significant jumps in the standings this season. Rehkopf said it took a bit of time this year to jell as a team with a new coach and that he took it upon himself to mentor the younger players joining the team. Along with leadership duties, he has been looking to shoot more, a plan that definitely has paid dividends for Kitchener.

“I want to find areas of my game to improve at all times,” said Rehkopf, who was a standout for Team Canada at the 2024 World Juniors. “I am looking to get my shot off more. An average of six to 10 shots a night is something for me, when I’m in that range of shots, it means I'm all over the net and normally means I’m playing well.”

Firkus similarly gets high praise from his coaches for mentoring and befriending younger teammates. He’s known as the most vocal supporter of teammates whether in practice or games. On a personal note, Firkus, not the biggest player listed at 5-10, 153 pounds, said one of his keys to success is an upgrade in his off-ice routine.

“One of the reasons I took the jump in on-ice performance has been making sure my nutrition is right [including a substantial, healthy breakfast] and being in the gym. My trainer here has been unbelievable with me again this year with post-game workouts and after-game workouts. Making sure that I'm on that stuff is kind of showing for me right now.”