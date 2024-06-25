Firebirds Rally Late, Fall in Game 6 Overtime

Game 6 Comes Down to Trading Goals in Third Period, Then OT

Problem is, Hershey’s Pierrick Dube was a triple goal scorer himself Monday, much to the high-volume glee of the local central Pennsylvania faithful. Dube scored an equalizer to make 1-1 and then marred the Firebirds' second-period momentum by returning the score to even at three goals apiece going into the second intermission. The second period was much tighter than the opening 20 minutes, with Coachella Valley managing just two more shots on goal after Winterton’s second goal (five overall in the middle frame), while Hershey posted just six SOG in the period.

The best scoring chance of the first five minutes came yet again from Winterton on a hard slapper from the right faceoff circle in the Hershey zone, handcuffing Shepard just a bit, leaving a rebound attempt for (yet again) Wright that Shepard smothered. Hershey’s best early opportunity came on a power play when Cameron Hughes was whistled off for high-sticking, but the Firebirds penalty killers (including Winterton) snuffed out the home-squad man advantage.

Missing Poturalski

There were no excuses offered by Firebirds/Kraken coach Dan Byslma nor any of his players for not finishing the mission of winning it all in Bylsma’s last hurrah for the southern California franchise, but Western Conference champions certainly missed veteran center and two-time Calder Cup champion Andrew Poturalski in the title round against Hershey. In 13 postseason games (one of the greatly shortened when he suffered the first-period injury in Game 1 of this Cup final), Poturalski had notched two goals and, perhaps more importantly, eight assists and double that in generating quality scoring chances for teammates.

Kraken 2021 Draft Class: Delivering on the Potential

Winterton is one of four 2021 draft choices who have impressed throughout the AHL regular season and followed with solid to spectacular playoff performances. Second-rounder and 35th overall pick in 2021 Ryker Evans (who played 36 games with Kraken as well) has been a plus-performer in all zones during the postseason, while fellow defenseman and 2021 fourth-rounder Ville Ottavainen has been a force on the blue in a top-three pairs role.

Jacob Melanson, the Kraken’s 2021 fifth-round pick, has proved a nightly physical presence in the CVF lineup (per Bylsma) since returning post-injury at midseason and has chipped in two goals and four assists as a fourth-liner. Add first-rounder Matty Beniers and that adds up to five promising and already NHL-productive picks.

Wright Stuff from 2002

Then there’s Shane Wright, who has grown his game significantly by all accounts from Kraken veterans during his April NHL call-up to once and future coach Dan Bylsma to Seattle GM Ron Francis, who offered at his end-of-NHL-season press conference that he saw no reason why Wright would be on the 2024-25 opening night Kraken roster. Wright, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, has two goals and six assists in the six games against Hershey.