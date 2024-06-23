Third Period Goes Wrong Way for Firebirds

Firebirds fans were clearly rocking the fun during the last home game of 2023-24, which also happened to be the biggest game of the postseason in the form of Game 5 of the American Hockey League’s 2024 Calder Cup Final. But as the tense and tied game in a tied series rolled into the third period, maybe more than a few of the faithful grew a little more anxious about the potential final score. The night’s winner would head back to Hersey with a 3-2 lead in the title round.

The anxiety was calmed a bit when Kraken prospect and 2021 third-round draft choice Ryan Winterton one-timed a pass from veteran forward and linemate Cameron Hughes early third period to stake Coachella Valley to a 2-1 lead. It’s Winterton’s fourth goal in the five games of this series. While not cracking the scoresheet on the play, fellow Kraken prospect Shane Wright’s forechecking prompted Hershey captain Dylan McIlrath to turn over the puck.