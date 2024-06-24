Game 6: Two on the Road is Firebirds Mission

As a squad that posted the American Hockey League’s best road record during the 2023-24 regular season and best overall away record in the playoffs, the Firebirds know the seemingly steep task of winning two straight games in the Calder Cup Final is entirely feasible, possible, doable and, most of all, necessary. Let’s take a look at three items on the must-win docket.

One: Delivering on the Power Play Would Be Big

While the Coachella Valley penalty killers continue to stymie foe Hershey’s man-advantage situation (CVF was 3-for-3 on the PK Saturday), the Firebirds are searching for pucks in the back of the net during power plays. Game 5 offered two opportunities; neither cashed in with three shot attempts and one shot on goal over four minutes. The Kraken AHL affiliate is now 1-for-16 on power plays during this title round. Upping that production would be a welcome development during the urgent road mission of winning two in a row.

Two: Must-Do for the Must-Win: Solving Shepard

Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard was in goal last spring when Hershey won the Calder Cup from Coachella Valley in overtime of Game 7 in the southern California desert. The Firebirds chased Shepard after five goals against in Game 3 last Tuesday but has logged two quality starts in the last two Hershey wins, and no one on either Cup contender roster would argue that Shepard stole the two games with too many Grade-A saves for any Firebirds fan’s liking. The former NCAA champion at Minnesota-Duluth (2017) made 24 saves Saturday, including several CVF high-danger chances in the second period. Getting more shots in the final 20 minutes could be a key item on Monday. It’s notable the Firebirds managed just three shots on goal in the third period of Game 5 and none in the last six minutes, while Hershey took the 3-2 lead with three and a half minutes remaining.

“He gave us a chance to win,” said Hershey coach Todd Nelson. “When we broke down, Shep was there for us.”

Three: Prospecting for Wins and Player Development

No matter what happens out East this week, there is no denying the excellence of Firebirds/Kraken Dan Bylsma’s work for the Seattle organization that started as an assistant coach for AHL Charlotte in 2021-22, followed by two Western Conference titles in the first two years of the Coachella Valley franchise. Not to be overlooked, win or lose, is how Bylsma and his coaching staff have prepared any number of Kraken prospects to produce at the NHL level.

Examples abound: 2022 first-rounder Shane Wright has been a force in the Calder Cup final, not just on the score sheet but providing relentless forechecking pressure that has led to two big goals in the last two games. 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton has notched four goals in the Cup final, flashing his NHL-caliber offensive skills while proving an elite penalty killer for the Firebirds (Bylsma started working Winterton into the PK midseason and now calling him “first over the bench” on the top PK unit). Underdrafted free agent center Logan Morrison impressed during his NHL call-up and has recorded a goal and nine assists in 17 playoff games, the latter tied for second-highest on the team. D-man Ryker Evans is showing why this is his last AHL postseason with NHL seasons in his future. Fellow defenseman prospect Ville Ottavainen has been prospering in a top-three pairings role in his first North American pro season. Winning the Cup means the most to all coaches, players and fans, of course, but it is encouraging for the Kraken faithful to see the progression of key prospects.

Last words go to Bylsma, who is ready to work a bit longer as Firebirds coach: “If it's got to be in Hershey, it’s got to be Hershey,” Bylsma said after Saturday’s Game 5 in which he was honored with a tribute video and standing ovation is a first-period timeout. “We're going to Hershey to win six and seven.”