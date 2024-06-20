Game 4: Firebirds Blending, Bonding, Bringing It

Firebirds/Kraken coach Dan Bylsma was pleased with the speed and pace of the first period in his team’s Game 3 win before a raucous home crowd. But he did caution that both teams were flying and getting their scoring chances, with the goal count at 2-1 Coachella Valley after the first period. None of Bylsma’s charges, from an assistant coach to grizzled veterans to AHL newbies, figures Hershey to wilt in the urgency of Game 4 Thursday. Here are three things to monitor with a 7 p.m. puck drop (AHLTV.com, NHL Network).
One: Keep Those Shots and Rebound Chances Coming
Coachella Valley finished with 42 shots on goal in Game 3, chasing Hershey starter and 2023 Cup-winning goalie Hunter Shepard after a fifth goal – a highlight-reel beauty from Shane Wright, who sped up ice from his own blue line then dead-stopped in the high slot for his shot. After allowing a power-play goal early second period to even the score at 2-2 (pause here to recall this was a closer game than the score indicates), the Firebirds responded with 23 shots on goal (franchise record of one period) the rest of the middle stanza. CVF scored twice, but it wasn’t easy with Shepard battling hard as he’s been doing since he was a big reason why NCAA Minnesota-Duluth won the Frozen Four in 2017.