Game 4: Firebirds Blending, Bonding, Bringing It

Speaking of the NCAA, Bemidji State free agent signee Lleyton Roed, playing in just his second pro game, scored the game-winner when he cleaned up a rebound on a Ryker Evans shot from the left blue line. Later period, with the game still very much in the balance, AHL rookie and 2021 original draft class member (third round) Ryan Winterton showed serious skill, gathering a loose puck and scoring from a bad angle with a quick release that any NHLer would like to display. Without those two rebound conversions, the Game 3 win is much more in question.

Two: Scoring Depth in the Clutch

With the aforementioned Roed’s game-winning goal Tuesday, the Firebirds now have benefited from 10 different players earning a GWG across 12 playoff wins to date. Along with Roed, high-promise prospects Wright and Winterton have both scored game-winners, same for defenseman Ryker Evans, the second-year pro who appeared in 36 games for the Kraken this past season.

Those are vital contributions from younger teammates to bolster two GWGs from both forward John Hayden and D-man Jimmy Schuldt, plus more veteran scores from defenseman Cale Fleury (who’s having a monster postseason that is bit under the radar), Max McCormick, veteran forward Devin Shore and CVF regular season leading scorer Kole Lind (who, you heard it here, is overdue for heroics in this 2024 Cup Final).

Three: Oh, Captain, Oh, New Daughter

McCormick’s dad energy was in full-on mode with his infant daughter at the game and down on the glass for warmups. McCormick and his wife, Alexis, welcomed baby girl, Mia Laine, in mid-May during an off-day before the Firebirds leader flew to Milwaukee to suit up for Game 3 of the Western Conference final. He missed 15 days of his new child’s early life but was clearly channeling reunion vibes Tuesday. McCormick is just one of many under-the-radar but now front-and-center signings for the Kraken, engineered by Seattle GM Ron Francis and Coachella Valley VP of hockey operations Troy Bodie.