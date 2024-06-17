Hershey Gets Bounces, Bounces Back

There was nothing wrong with Coachella Valley’s energy level Sunday in a Game 2 matinee of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Final. Same can be said for generating Grade-A scoring chances. What did go wrong was some unfortunate bounces for the Firebirds and stalwart goaltender Chris Driedger that resulted in a 3-1 lead after two periods that held up for a 5-2 final.

The championship series is now knotted at one game each, with Games 3, 4 and 5 shifting to the southern California desert. The pivotal Game 3 is Tuesday at the Firebirds’ Acrisure Arena (7 p.m., AHLTV.com).

After Hershey scored six minutes into the game, Prospect Luke Henman, the first player ever signed by the Kraken franchise, evened the score early second period. Henman quick-released a wicked wrist shot upon taking a pass from AHL rookie and 2021 third-round pick Ryan Winterton. It is Henman’s first goal this postseason after scoring twice in 13 playoff games last spring. Coach Dan Bylsma has praised Henman’s work ethic over his three AHL seasons as a pro, something he says other Kraken prospects have looked to emulate.