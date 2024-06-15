A Hershey goal 75 seconds into the 2024 Calder Cup Final, one that Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger would like back, didn’t slow down Coachella Valley’s postseason express. The visiting Firebirds rallied in the first period, scoring twice before the first intermission to establish a lead they didn’t relinquish Friday night in central Pennsylvania. Coachella Valley has staked a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and seized home-ice advantage in this battle for the Cup.
Rollicking on the Road: Firebirds Take Game 1
The 2024 Calder Cup Final rematch took a wrong first turn for Coachella Valley, but clutch veteran John Hayden and AHL rookie Ryan Winterton right the scoreboard
But that lead wobbled a bit and the game grew a bit too interesting for Firebirds and Kraken fans when Hershey scored on a power play with just under two minutes remaining. It was the only goal of three that beat Driedger allowed cleanly and without help of a deflection or bad puck luck.
With 22 seconds left, Driedger reminded why he leads the American Hockey League in save percentage and big saves this postseason, making a huge stop on Hershey forward Hendrix Lapierre, who scored the aforementioned late power play goal and assisted on that sudden Hershey goal to start this rollicking game. Lapierre now has five goals and 12 assists to lead all AHL skaters in the playoffs.
The 4-3 final included lots of scoring chances for both squads and lots of special teams play, including Hershey taking four straight penalties in the latter part of the third period to greatly delay a comeback.
AHL rookie and 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton scored a pair of goals, his second and third of the postseason, the latter looking like the game-winner until Hershey’s late scare. The game-winning goal was notched, of course, by clutch performer John Hayden. The veteran forward now has nine postseason goals, including five in the last two games. Hayden’s work had teammates calling him “Johnny Milwaukee” during the victorious Western Conference final, so guess it’s time for a new nickname as a Game 2 Father’s Day matinee matchup beckons Sunday (2 p.m. puck drop, AHLTV.com, NHL Network).
After Hayden scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 1-1, the first Winterton goal was a Kraken prospect work of beauty with undrafted AHL rookie center Logan Morrison using his speed and stickhandling touch to thread a pass in tight quarters to Winterton for the score. Fellow rookie Winterton displayed NHL-caliber speed and patience in one play, receiving the puck on the fly, then settling it before shooting past Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard, who was in goal when the Eastern Conference champs beat CVF in Game 7 overtime of last season’s Calder Cup Final.
Hershey tightened the game mid-second period to make it 3-2, but Hayden converted a second primary assist in the period from rookie defenseman and 2021 fourth-round draft choice Ville Ottavainen. Ottavainen’s setups for Winterton and Hayden were his second the third helpers of the playoffs, but CVF coach Dan Bylsma said it is not a full indicator of the 6-5, 218-pound Finn’s offensive efforts (more than a few just-misses) throughout the postseason. Ottavainen was sixth among AHL rookie defensemen in assists (he had 26) and fifth in goals (eight) and scoring (34).
Kraken prospect and 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright returned to the lineup after a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He played a solid game and notched four shots on goal to lead Coachella Valley. As it turned out, Hayden (two goals, two shots) and Winterton (two goals, three shots) were even more impressive.
The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.