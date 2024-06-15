Rollicking on the Road: Firebirds Take Game 1

But that lead wobbled a bit and the game grew a bit too interesting for Firebirds and Kraken fans when Hershey scored on a power play with just under two minutes remaining. It was the only goal of three that beat Driedger allowed cleanly and without help of a deflection or bad puck luck.

With 22 seconds left, Driedger reminded why he leads the American Hockey League in save percentage and big saves this postseason, making a huge stop on Hershey forward Hendrix Lapierre, who scored the aforementioned late power play goal and assisted on that sudden Hershey goal to start this rollicking game. Lapierre now has five goals and 12 assists to lead all AHL skaters in the playoffs.

The 4-3 final included lots of scoring chances for both squads and lots of special teams play, including Hershey taking four straight penalties in the latter part of the third period to greatly delay a comeback.

AHL rookie and 2021 third-rounder Ryan Winterton scored a pair of goals, his second and third of the postseason, the latter looking like the game-winner until Hershey’s late scare. The game-winning goal was notched, of course, by clutch performer John Hayden. The veteran forward now has nine postseason goals, including five in the last two games. Hayden’s work had teammates calling him “Johnny Milwaukee” during the victorious Western Conference final, so guess it’s time for a new nickname as a Game 2 Father’s Day matinee matchup beckons Sunday (2 p.m. puck drop, AHLTV.com, NHL Network).

After Hayden scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 1-1, the first Winterton goal was a Kraken prospect work of beauty with undrafted AHL rookie center Logan Morrison using his speed and stickhandling touch to thread a pass in tight quarters to Winterton for the score. Fellow rookie Winterton displayed NHL-caliber speed and patience in one play, receiving the puck on the fly, then settling it before shooting past Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard, who was in goal when the Eastern Conference champs beat CVF in Game 7 overtime of last season’s Calder Cup Final.