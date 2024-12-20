Kaapo Kakko: By the Numbers 

Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis announced that the Kraken had made a trade with the New York Rangers to acquire 23-year-old forward, Kaapo Kakko. It’s a fresh start for the 2019 second-overall pick, and the Kraken believe that there is still more potential to tap into and are excited to see what Kakko can do in a hopefully expanded on-ice role.

“I like (Kakko’s) size, I like his puck possession game, those are the two key aspects,” Francis said. “If he can find a little more confidence and offense in his game, that will be great as well.”

So, what specifically can Kraken fans expect from the Finnish forward?

Let’s dig in.

Although he’s played 330 games in the NHL already, the majority of that was third line minutes. With Seattle, the expectation is that Kakko can slot into both the top-six (in his first game, he played alongside Matty Beniers and Jared McCann) and also on the power play. With Kakko’s skill, this helps fill the gap left after Jordan Eberle was lost for three months due to a hip injury.

And what will the Finn do in those minutes? The hope is that he will score. While he has just four goals to his name this season, it’s worth mention that Kakko’s current shooting percentage is at a career-low 8.9-percent. Across the four previous seasons, he’s averaged a shooting percentage of 12.7, so a rebound in the positive direction is probable.

And even if he’s not directly scoring, Kakko can also set up his teammates for chances. Before coming to Seattle this season, he had been averaging 1.5 assists per 60 minutes of play, which’s the highest rate of his career. More importantly, he’s generating primary assists at the highest rate of his career as well (1.05 per 60).

Watch here how Kakko (NYR24) wins a board battle and then attacks off the rush before sending a cross-slot pass for the score.