The first 200 fans who signed to buy an authentic Coachella Valley Firebirds jersey were on hand in Palm Desert, CA, Monday to witness the unveiling of the jersey's much-anticipated design for the Kraken affiliate and AHL's 32 nd franchise. The arrival of Kraken prospects gathering for this fall's first-ever Coachella Valley AHL training camp is not far behind.

Behind every winning NHL team is a successful American Hockey League affiliate franchise, supplying the next generation of stars along with role players for a two-month postseason title run. Roster depth has never been more important to put competitive lineups on the ice during the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Starting next season with the Coachella Valley season, fans will be watching the future of Kraken hockey unfold, draft choice by draft choice, trade acquisition by trade acquisition.

"The launch of our new AHL affiliate will create a significant boost to our prospect and development pipeline," said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis during a break in the team's pro scouting meetings this week. "If you look at the top teams in the NHL, they all have one thing in common, developing internal talent."

Developing prospects into NHL players can include several pathways in the late teens and early 20s, including juniors, NCAA and pro levels. For instance, the Kraken's first-round draft choice Matty Beniers plays for the No. 3 ranked Michigan and will get the rarified opportunity to play for the U.S. Olympic team next.

Video: Firebirds Reveal Jerseys

Second-rounder Ryker Evans and third-round choice Ryan Winterton are stars with their juniors teams. Fourth-rounder and Finnish defenseman Ville Ottavainen plays top-pairs minutes in his country's elite pro league.

No matter where young players start their hockey quest, nearly all of them who make it to the NHL will log significant time in the American Hockey League. For Kraken prospects, that means getting to pull on that 'fire' jersey and play in a brand-new arena under construction, along with inhabiting a state-of-the-art training center, both on track for next year's team debut.

When the 2021-22 NHL season started, 597 players who played for AHL teams in previous seasons were on league active rosters for opening day, representing 82 percent of the player pool. Last season, between injury call-ups and COVID-19 quarantines, 890 AHL alumni (nearly 88 percent) played NHL games and 268 skated for teams in both the AHL and NHL.

Troy Bodie, director of hockey operations for the Firebirds, knows plenty about the American Hockey League and making it to the big club. He played 381 games for eight AHL teams over eight seasons.

The AHL was a showcase for him beyond his winning years (one Memorial Cup and two league titles) playing for Western Hockey League Kelowna in the early 2000s. His ability to develop into a physical player who had an offensive upside earned him appearances in 159 NHL games for Toronto, Carolina and Anaheim.

Being a supportive, all-in teammate at both levels was a big factor in Bodie succeeding in the game he loves during playing days and now as a Toronto pro scouting director-turned-AHL-director of hockey operations. He knows what Ron Francis expects from the affiliate on and off the ice.

"The game is so much about culture and chemistry," said Bodie. "We want to build that winning culture. Winning is a skill just like stickhandling. Our AHL franchise is not just about housing players for the NHL team."

Bodie currently works on all matters AHL with Coachella Valley team president Steve Fraser and assists the Kraken front office by mentoring the NHL squad's draft choices. Sales of Firebirds merchandise-about to get a major boost with today's jersey launch-and season ticket plans are both booming. Fraser sees an important third element beyond building the brand and getting fans in seats.

"We are and will be in constant coordination with the AHL to develop top-end NHL talent and provide competitive hockey to our Firebird fans every game night," said Fraser, who worked in the Los Angeles Kings front office during Stanley Cup success (2012 and 2014) and then helped run the AHL Ontario Reign for six years, watching 2022 NHL All-Star forward Adrian Kempe and No. 1 Kings goaltender Cal Peterson among other hone their skills and mindsets in the AHL.

"We want to see our guys go deep into the AHL postseason to know what's required and what it takes to win when they go to the NHL," said Fraser. "Fans will see tomorrow's NHLers today."

Fraser called Monday's jersey unveiling "another important milestone in the Firebirds history."

The must-have Firebirds jersey features Kraken colors plus a signature orange with primary and secondary marks living up to the high standards of the popular Seattle jersey.

No doubt, fans in Coachella Valley and its nine cities are one giant step closer to rooting together for the region's first professional sports franchise. Fans will note the team's secondary logo, a palm tree, has nine fronds to represent each of those nine cities.

"It's going to be a team for the whole valley," said Bodie. "Our team and players will be part of the community, just like the Kraken in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest."

There's one more significant milestone in the works that will enhance the Kraken to be responsive to putting its best team on the ice and delivering the roster depth necessary to win in the NHL. Rather than current cross-country flight from AHL Charlotte-a necessary interim affiliation-the Firebirds call-ups will be a short non-stop flight away.

"In order to have sustained, long-term success in this league, you have to be able to consistently develop players internally," said Francis. "Having our own team just a short flight away will be a huge step towards creating the organizational depth that teams need in order to win consistently."