Kraken Offense Stalls in Loss to Wild

A Kraken offense that had been among the league’s best in compiling a franchise record start to the season went quiet Saturday night in the team’s first loss of this homestand

MIN at SEA | Recap

By Jayd Serdy /
@jaayddd nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken couldn’t recover from a disastrous second period, falling 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. After responding to an early Minnesota goal to tie the game in the first period, Seattle surrendered three goals in the second, an empty net goal in the third, and struggled to generate the offense needed for a comeback. 

The loss exposed the cost of poor puck management and defensive breakdowns against a skilled opponent. Seattle finished with one goal and went scoreless on three power play opportunities, unable to find a consistent answer as Minnesota took control. 

For defenseman Vince Dunn, the turning point was clear “I think the first period wasn’t terrible,” said Dunn. “And then the second period, it just kind of collapses.”

Minnesota wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Kirill Kaprizov scored just 26 seconds into the game, putting the Wild ahead before Seattle had much of a chance to settle into the game. 

The Kraken responded at 10:13 when Berkly Catton found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Seattle registered 14 shots on goal in the first period, showing an ability to generate pressure despite the early deficit. 

That production disappeared in the second period. Minnesota scored three times, turning a tied game into a commanding lead while limiting Seattle to just one shot on goal. The Wild recorded 16 shots in the period. Dunn attributed the shift to Seattle’s puck management and difficulty establishing possession in the offensive zone. Minnesota’s skating and defensive structure made it difficult for the Kraken to recover once their plays broke down. 

“They were able to transition the puck on us,” Dunn said. “I just don’t think we were in the offensive zone enough, so we didn’t get enough shots.”

Vince Dunn meets with the media following Seattle's 5-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday night.

Instead of forcing Minnesota to defend for extended stretches, Seattle struggled to sustain possession and spent the period reacting to the Wild’s attack. 

The offensive struggles were compounded by defensive breakdowns. Head coach Lane Lambert pointed to two breakaway goals against, both of which stemmed from lapses in Seattle’s coverage. 

The first followed a breakdown in the forecheck, with Lambert identifying multiple mistakes that contributed to the opportunity. The second came when Seattle failed to recognize a Minnesota player moving around the net. 

“There’s two or three mistakes made,” Lambert said of the first sequence. “Not good, certainly not the way we want to come out of the gate.” 

Against a team with Minnesota’s skill, those lapses left little margin for error. Seattle needed to remain connected defensively, but the Wild repeatedly found openings to exploit. Lambert acknowledged that Joey Daccord made some good saves, though a short rebound proved costly. He also stressed that Seattle needed to generate more offense, rather than attributing the result solely to its goaltending. 

Lambert acknowledged that Joey Daccord made some good saves, though a short rebound proved costly. He also stressed that Seattle needed to generate more offense, rather than attributing the result solely to its goaltending.

With Minnesota protecting a multi-goal lead, the Kraken faced an increasingly difficult task. The Wild kept players back defensively and made it challenging for Seattle to create clean entries or dangerous looks around the net.

Seattle’s special teams offered an opportunity to change the game’s direction, but the Kraken finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Dunn felt the unit needed to deliver, particularly when Seattle’s penalty kill had done its job. He saw some promise in the third-period opportunity, when the Kraken generated possession and momentum, but the pressure never translated into another goal.

The problem was what Seattle did with those possessions. Dunn said players needed to shoot more often instead of searching for the perfect pass, including during the late six-on-five push.

“We have to be a little bit more selfish,” Dunn said. “I didn’t really see that out of our team tonight.”

Kaapo Kakko, who returned to the top line with Jared McCann’s absence, acknowledged that Minnesota’s skill required Seattle to make smart decisions with the puck. Sometimes that meant trying to create a play—other times, it meant putting the puck deep and making the opposition defend.

“There’s times you can make plays, and then there’s times you just have to put it down low,” Kakko said.

Hear from Kaapo Kakko following Seattle's 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Seattle had difficulty balancing those decisions throughout the night. Its power play couldn’t narrow the deficit, and the Kraken were left searching for answers against Minnesota’s disciplined defensive structure.

Lambert pulled Daccord with more than seven minutes remaining to give Seattle an extended six-on-five opportunity. The Kraken generated some pressure but couldn’t find the goal needed to make the final minutes competitive.

Dunn said he hadn’t often been in that situation with so much time remaining but understood the decision to take a chance. He liked the intensity and possession Seattle generated, even if the push ultimately came up short.

The experience reinforced the importance of approaching a comeback one step at a time. Rather than trying to erase the entire deficit at once, Dunn said Seattle needed to focus on executing its responsibilities and gradually working its way back into the game.

“Sometimes you have to walk before you run,” Dunn said. “You just have to slowly fight your way back into the game.”

Kakko urged the team not to overreact to one difficult result, pointing to Seattle’s recent performances as evidence of what it can do when playing well. With a few days between games, the Kraken can regroup before facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lambert also emphasized moving forward after a disappointing night, noting that Seattle had put together a solid stretch before the loss.

Against Minnesota, Seattle’s early response wasn’t enough to offset the defensive mistakes and offensive stagnation that followed. The Kraken will need sharper puck management, more decisive shooting and better defensive awareness to avoid a similar result in their next outing.

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