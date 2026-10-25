Kraken Offense Stalls in Loss to Wild

The Kraken couldn’t recover from a disastrous second period, falling 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. After responding to an early Minnesota goal to tie the game in the first period, Seattle surrendered three goals in the second, an empty net goal in the third, and struggled to generate the offense needed for a comeback.

The loss exposed the cost of poor puck management and defensive breakdowns against a skilled opponent. Seattle finished with one goal and went scoreless on three power play opportunities, unable to find a consistent answer as Minnesota took control.

For defenseman Vince Dunn, the turning point was clear “I think the first period wasn’t terrible,” said Dunn. “And then the second period, it just kind of collapses.”

Minnesota wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Kirill Kaprizov scored just 26 seconds into the game, putting the Wild ahead before Seattle had much of a chance to settle into the game.

The Kraken responded at 10:13 when Berkly Catton found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Seattle registered 14 shots on goal in the first period, showing an ability to generate pressure despite the early deficit.

That production disappeared in the second period. Minnesota scored three times, turning a tied game into a commanding lead while limiting Seattle to just one shot on goal. The Wild recorded 16 shots in the period. Dunn attributed the shift to Seattle’s puck management and difficulty establishing possession in the offensive zone. Minnesota’s skating and defensive structure made it difficult for the Kraken to recover once their plays broke down.

“They were able to transition the puck on us,” Dunn said. “I just don’t think we were in the offensive zone enough, so we didn’t get enough shots.”