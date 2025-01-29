A 50/50 Purchase Of Hope  

Barrientes used his 50/50 winnings to buy his daughter a party with “as much ice cream as she could possibly have” to celebrate but then earmarked the rest for savings and special events. His wife just had back surgery, so he put $5,000 toward that so she “doesn’t have to stress about bills.” Another $2,000 went into a ROTH IRA for Mirra and $1,000 each into similar plans for a daughter, Khaleesi, 1, another daughter, Karina, 21, and a son, Jeremiah, 14, from a previous marriage.

He's put the rest into savings, some of which will be set aside for a future trip to Japan.

“We’ve been talking about going to Japan because we’re big anime freaks and anime fans,” he said. “So, we’d like to at least go to Japan and then check out an island or something. When I was in the military, I was in South Korea for a year and a half, so I’ve been to Japan, but my wife and kids have not, so it would be nice to finally show them a bit of my stomping grounds.”

Rebecca McGregor, 53, from the Kitsap Peninsula, was among the team’s first-ever 50/50 winners, buying a $20 allotment in the second regular season game after the raffle was first introduced in 2022. She assumed it wouldn’t amount to anything and was pleasantly surprised to win just under $10,000.

“So, that was pretty great,” she said. ‘I was in a group of season ticket holders and they all think you need to buy the $100 amount to have enough chance to win anything. And I always tell them: ‘Nope! I won just buying $20 worth.’ So, now they all feel like, ‘Hey, if she can win, I can win.’ It’s a great sales point.”

McGregor used her 50/50 winnings to start funding trips to see the Kraken play on the road, going to three such matchups each of the past two years.

McGregor and her late husband, Bret, owned their tickets for the team’s first three seasons, having moved to Seattle years prior from Colorado, where he’d been a huge Avalanche fan. But after he passed away early last season at age 49, McGregor decided not to renew for this current campaign.

“It was very hard because he was my buddy going to every game with, and then all of a sudden, he’s not there anymore,” she said. “So, it just wasn’t the same.”

But McGregor found she missed the enjoyment of going to the games. So, she decided to “give back” by volunteering to sell 50/50 raffle tickets a few times a month.

“I love the work the One Roof Foundation is doing, and I love watching the “Heroes of the Deep” segments at every game,” she said. “So, this was a way for me to give back to that and also to stay involved with Kraken games. When you’re going to every game with your spouse, and then he isn’t there, it isn’t the same. But it was still nice to be a part of their games, and this is more of a fun way to do it and give back to something bigger than myself.”

Fellow raffle winner Barrientes is pleased the 50/50 draw gave him the chance to do things for others as well. Beyond the winnings and getting to spend on his family, he’ll cherish the memory of “daddy-daughter day” for a long time to come.

“This was only my second Kraken game, but I really enjoyed it,” he said. “My daughter enjoyed it, too. What type of little kid wouldn’t when they’re in an environment where they can scream their lungs out?

“So, she’s already asking me when we can go back.”