Capitals (30-25-9) vs. Kraken (28-24-12) | 7:00 p.m.

he Kraken have 18 games and a possible 36 points left on the schedule, starting with East wild-card contender Washington playing on second night of back-to-back road games

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Retain the Good, Clear the Deck

Coach Dave Hakstol said Wednesday’s practice was all about “clearing the deck” from Tuesday’s disappointing overtime loss to Vegas that resulted in being nine standings points removed from a Western Conference wild-card playoff spot instead of trailing VGK by six points with a game in hand. The Washington Capitals are in town Thursday three points out of the Eastern Conference wild-card second spot before playing at Edmonton Wednesday night.

But while the 30-minute workout can be effective in getting Kraken players’ minds off any mistake made that led to Vegas coming back from a 4-2 deficit to win in overtime, there’s no reason to forget how Seattle’s four lines each contributed a goal Tuesday. How the team, down 2-1 at the second intermission and likely aware they’ve only won two games this year when training after 40 minutes, figured there would be odd-man rush opportunities in the third period and that they could find ways to extend puck possession in the Vegas zone to scramble the opposing defenders and goalie.

More of that confidence Thursday against a Capitals team that has a minus-27 goal differential (by far the lowest of wild-card contenders in both conferences) and the Kraken can get back on track.

Two: Eberle Ceremony, No News on Dunn, Schwartz

Fans will want to arrive early Thursday, not just to enjoy the sparkling Climate Pledge Arena, which continues to draw raves across the town, PNW, and NHL. The Kraken will be staging a special pre-game ceremony to honor Jordan Eberle’s 1,000th game, a feat achieved Tuesday. Eberle will be awarded the traditional NHL Silver Stick with a big family contingent on hand to celebrate with Eberle, wife Lauren Rodych-Eberle, and their young daughter and son.

The Kraken are clearly a different team without Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz on the ice. Dunn has grown into a player who can take over games at times (Dave Hakstol concurs) and Schwartz flat-out might be the best Kraken forward in the 200-foot game department, especially in keeping pucks in the opponents’ end (needed Tuesday night before Vegas transitioned to a response goal to make it 4-3 and “change the complexion of the game,” per Hakstol. Both players are still out day-to-day, though Dunn was skating at Thursday’s practice. Hakstol said he would inform the media when there is an update on Dunn and/or Schwartz’s return. Check back on the Kraken app or website for any news on Thursday.

Three: Know the Foe: Caps 6-3-1 Last 10 Games

Mountlake Terrace native T.J. Oshie might have more than a passing interest in Jordan Eberle’s ceremony. He will skate in his 999th NHL game against the Kraken and is expected to appear in his 1,000th game Saturday in Vancouver. His long-time teammate and fellow 2018 Stanley Cup winner, Alex Ovechkin, has come down to earth this season with 18 goals in 60 games before facing Edmonton on the first night of back-to-back games for the Caps.

Veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper got the start Wednesday night in Edmonton after goalie-tandem partner Charlie Lindgren had started in the previous six games (3-3-0). The 30-year-old Lindgren, an AHL star for years, has 15 wins in 33 appearances this season with a .912 save percentage and four shutouts.

