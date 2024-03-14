Capitals (30-25-9) vs. Kraken (28-24-12) | 7:00 p.m.

Two: Eberle Ceremony, No News on Dunn, Schwartz

Fans will want to arrive early Thursday, not just to enjoy the sparkling Climate Pledge Arena, which continues to draw raves across the town, PNW, and NHL. The Kraken will be staging a special pre-game ceremony to honor Jordan Eberle’s 1,000th game, a feat achieved Tuesday. Eberle will be awarded the traditional NHL Silver Stick with a big family contingent on hand to celebrate with Eberle, wife Lauren Rodych-Eberle, and their young daughter and son.

The Kraken are clearly a different team without Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz on the ice. Dunn has grown into a player who can take over games at times (Dave Hakstol concurs) and Schwartz flat-out might be the best Kraken forward in the 200-foot game department, especially in keeping pucks in the opponents’ end (needed Tuesday night before Vegas transitioned to a response goal to make it 4-3 and “change the complexion of the game,” per Hakstol. Both players are still out day-to-day, though Dunn was skating at Thursday’s practice. Hakstol said he would inform the media when there is an update on Dunn and/or Schwartz’s return. Check back on the Kraken app or website for any news on Thursday.

Three: Know the Foe: Caps 6-3-1 Last 10 Games

Mountlake Terrace native T.J. Oshie might have more than a passing interest in Jordan Eberle’s ceremony. He will skate in his 999th NHL game against the Kraken and is expected to appear in his 1,000th game Saturday in Vancouver. His long-time teammate and fellow 2018 Stanley Cup winner, Alex Ovechkin, has come down to earth this season with 18 goals in 60 games before facing Edmonton on the first night of back-to-back games for the Caps.

Veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper got the start Wednesday night in Edmonton after goalie-tandem partner Charlie Lindgren had started in the previous six games (3-3-0). The 30-year-old Lindgren, an AHL star for years, has 15 wins in 33 appearances this season with a .912 save percentage and four shutouts.