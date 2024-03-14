Capitals (30-25-9) vs. Kraken (28-24-12) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Retain the Good, Clear the Deck
Coach Dave Hakstol said Wednesday’s practice was all about “clearing the deck” from Tuesday’s disappointing overtime loss to Vegas that resulted in being nine standings points removed from a Western Conference wild-card playoff spot instead of trailing VGK by six points with a game in hand. The Washington Capitals are in town Thursday three points out of the Eastern Conference wild-card second spot before playing at Edmonton Wednesday night.
But while the 30-minute workout can be effective in getting Kraken players’ minds off any mistake made that led to Vegas coming back from a 4-2 deficit to win in overtime, there’s no reason to forget how Seattle’s four lines each contributed a goal Tuesday. How the team, down 2-1 at the second intermission and likely aware they’ve only won two games this year when training after 40 minutes, figured there would be odd-man rush opportunities in the third period and that they could find ways to extend puck possession in the Vegas zone to scramble the opposing defenders and goalie.
More of that confidence Thursday against a Capitals team that has a minus-27 goal differential (by far the lowest of wild-card contenders in both conferences) and the Kraken can get back on track.