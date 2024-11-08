Kraken (5-8-1) vs. Golden Knights (9-3-1) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Getting Pucks Out of D-Zone Good Place to Start Win Streak

Early in Thursday’s lively, competitive (lots of individual and small-group battles) and extended practice, Kraken defensemen worked in a small group on Rink 1 with assistant coach Bob Woods while teammates continued skating on Rink 2. The D-men (down to six with the return of Cale Fleury to the AHL) worked on “the details and habits of going back for a puck, breaking out the puck, and using the abilities each one of them have to set yourself up and the team up for success,” per Bylsma. Fans can gauge Friday’s zone exits as a measure of how this team can turn its fortunes around.

Bylsma said defensive breakouts were not up to par on the road trip and offered the Sunday shutout loss in Boston as an example: “We just got a little head-down and set in our ways, waiting for the next guy to do their thing with the puck ... [Woods] was reiterating and reestablishing the mindset when we as defensemen are going back for the puck, use their abilities, use their feet, have deception, then make a positive play to your teammate or your partner.”

Two: Moving from Close to Closing Out

Kraken center Chandler Stephenson has been part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams, most recently, and in a primary role, with Friday’s opponent. Like any tested veteran, he recognizes teams go through rough patches and endure losses when one or two mistakes might be the difference. While talking with media, he calmly insisted he and teammates are “not far” off, citing the final 40 minutes in Boston and getting within a goal at Colorado despite allowing a “lethal” Avalanche power play group too many opportunities.

“This group still feels good and that huge,” said Stephenson. “We're just gripping our stick a little bit too tight right now ... The vibes, energy [in Thursday’s practice and off-ice] are good. It's obviously tough when you lose, a tough road trip, but we’ve got a homestead here to turn things around.”

For his part, Dan Bylsma provided an explanation that he’s talked with Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was a healthy scratch in Denver and he expects a “great response” from the Kraken all-star Friday night.

One note: Joey Daccord will clearly be starting in goal against Vegas. Philipp Grubauer suffered an accident at home that Bylsma said will sideline the veteran goaltender for at least Friday’s game. Ales Stezka was called up from AHL Coachella Valley to back up Friday.

Three: Know the Foe: Vegas 1-3-1 on Road, But Win Was Recent

After notching eight straight home wins and no losses, Vegas won its first road game Wednesday, a 4-2 decision in Edmonton. Former Ron Francis' fifth-round draft choice in Carolina days, defenseman Noah Hanifin, scored twice, and superstar center Jack Eichel had a three-point night (1G, 2A). “I was starting to get in our heads a little bit [about four road losses],” said Hanifin, who, look out, always seems to play well against Seattle.

Eichel has 19 points (4G, 15A), while right wing Mark Stone, fully healthy, is the team leader with 21 points (6G, 15A). VGK has seven players already with double-digits scoring. Vegas goaltenders have an overall .893 save percentage but are benefitting from fewer shots on goals than more than 25 other NHL clubs and the most goals scored by any team in the Pacific Division.