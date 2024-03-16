Predators (38-25-4) vs. Kraken (28-25-12) | 7:00 p.m.

Nashville in town with chance for Kraken to make up ground on Western Conference wild-card leaders, who arrive with a 13-game point streak. Plus, Gourde's credo for winning

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Gourde on Urgent Need for Kraken

Alternate captain Yanni Gourde was barely at a whisper when he started his media scrum after Thursday’s loss to Washington. He wasn’t in a good mood at Wednesday’s practice after the Vegas loss, by his own admission. When asked about whether it is hard for the Kraken to “sustain energy and momentum” after two tough losses on this homestand, Gourde, voice stronger, summarized what Seattle needs to do in the remaining 17 games on the schedule to stay in the playoff chase. Let’s hand the mic – and drop the mic – to Yanni:

"We’ve got to find ways to have better energy and not get frustrated. Little things happen and then we get frustrated. There are games that go a little bit sideways and then we can't find ways [to bounce back]. We find a goal and then now we're moving again.

“We’ve got to be more mature in that way, we can't let the game affect us too much. We can't let small things affect us too much. [Opponents] are going to score goals whether it's a nice play or it's a bad break. They're gonna score goals. Just going to stay with our game and compete every shift, kind of rinse-repeat-shift-after-shift mentality.”

Two: Closing Out Games

If you take a closer look at the records on Saturday’s combatants, you will notice both teams have 25 losses. Fans lamenting the Kraken’s difficulties in overtime and shootouts this season can do the math on how Nashville’s four OT/SO losses size up to the 12 for Seattle.

Check back on the Kraken app and website on Saturday for any updates on star defenseman Vince Dunn and veteran forward Jaden Schwartz. Both remain listed out day-to-day but would no doubt be welcome additions to the lineup facing the Predators.

Three: Know the Foe: Predators on 13-Game Point Streak

Nashville raced out to a four-goal lead in Winnipeg Thursday before the Jets could respond with a 4-2 final extending Nashville's get-red-hot-at-the-right-time, now holding the top Western Conference wild-card spot. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 34 goals, and 35 assists and his 273 shots on goal indicate he is not afraid to put pucks on net. Juuse Saros, not long ago part of trade-deadline rumors, has been solid during the streak. He is the workhorse in net with 28 wins and a .907 save percentage.

