Predators (38-25-4) vs. Kraken (28-25-12) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Gourde on Urgent Need for Kraken

Alternate captain Yanni Gourde was barely at a whisper when he started his media scrum after Thursday’s loss to Washington. He wasn’t in a good mood at Wednesday’s practice after the Vegas loss, by his own admission. When asked about whether it is hard for the Kraken to “sustain energy and momentum” after two tough losses on this homestand, Gourde, voice stronger, summarized what Seattle needs to do in the remaining 17 games on the schedule to stay in the playoff chase. Let’s hand the mic – and drop the mic – to Yanni:

"We’ve got to find ways to have better energy and not get frustrated. Little things happen and then we get frustrated. There are games that go a little bit sideways and then we can't find ways [to bounce back]. We find a goal and then now we're moving again.

“We’ve got to be more mature in that way, we can't let the game affect us too much. We can't let small things affect us too much. [Opponents] are going to score goals whether it's a nice play or it's a bad break. They're gonna score goals. Just going to stay with our game and compete every shift, kind of rinse-repeat-shift-after-shift mentality.”