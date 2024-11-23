Kraken (10-9-1) vs. Kings (10-7-3) | 1:00 p.m.

One: Eberle Undergoes Surgery, Out Three Months

LOS ANGELES – The Kraken announced Friday afternoon that captain Jordan Eberle underwent pelvis surgery earlier in the day and will be out of the lineup for approximately three months. The veteran forward was off to a solid start to the season with six goals and five assists (including two assists in his last full game) and scoring high numbers during fitness testing in training camp. Eberle has missed the last four games since an awkward fall into the end boards during his first shift of the second period in the Nov. 14 home win over Chicago.

The Kraken responded with three of four possible wins during the recent six-game homestand, pushing the team’s record to 10-9-1 at the 2024-25 season’s quarter mark. Fellow veteran Vince Dunn has been missing from the defensive corps since Oct. 17, playing just four games this season. But the star D-man is traveling with the team to get in some practice time with his teammates, said coach Dan Bylsma, who talked with the media before the Eberle news was released.

In Eberle’s absence, Bylsma slotted Andre Burakovsky to play with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. The Kraken forward has received positive reviews for his puck possession during the last three games, with Bylsma calling for Burakovsky to shoot more. In Dunn’s stead, young defenseman Ryker Evans has partnered primarily with Kraken stalwart Adam Larsson during 5-on-5 play, and the 22-year-old is quarterbacking a power play unit, proving to get more comfortable and be more effective in all zones during each start of the homestand. None other than Larsson has encouraged Evans to keep “doing the things he does best.” Reserve D-man Josh Mahura is pairing with Will Borgen.

Two: Sprong Shoring Up Offense, Building Chemistry With Linemates

Though back-again forward Daniel Sprong was reacquired by GM Ron Francis before Eberle was sidelined, the move looks spot-on for both shoring up the forward depth and goal-scoring. Sprong’s teammates all know about his elite shot and how it can be a game-changer at even strength and/or on the power play. New linemate Chandler Stephenson was queried following Wednesday’s home win over Nashville, specifically why he passed to Sprong rather than take the shot on a second-period swarm on Predators elite goaltender Juuse Soros. Stephenson said a first-period Grade-A save by Saros on him in pretty much the same close-in range prompted a look for Sprong, who was moving back door and whom Stephenson considers a born shooter. The result was Sprong’s first goal for Seattle and his second of the season (he scored Vancouver’s first goal in Game 1).

“[Stephenson] is very calm with the puck,” said Sprong. “He's very poised. When Monty [Brandon Montour] threw it through to the net, I was more going for the rebound at first. Then Stevie went to his backhand. It was like a split second; I thought it might come back to me, so I was ready. It was a great play. He gave me a wide-open net, and I'll bury those.”

Three: Know the Foe: Kings Looking to Bounce Back

A half dozen games ago, Saturday’s matinee matchup (1 p.m. puck drop) would have sized up differently. But with the Kraken winning five of their last six and the Kings dropping three of four recent games, the game features two 10-win teams just two points apart in the bunched-up Pacific Division and wild-card standings. Those LA losses might indicate a bit of leveling out for a squad that jumped to a 9-4-3 start despite admitted inconsistent play. In any case, the Kings are still 5-2-1 at home and considered a legitimate contender to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“When you talk about LA the last few years, you think about the 1-3-1 [formation] they play in the neutral zone,” said Dan Bylsma Friday before the team departed for southern California. “You anticipate a low-event game, a bit of slog. We have to resist the urge to play slow ... their “D’ has changed with [Brandt] Clarke and [Vladislav] Gavrikov on the back end. They are more mobile. We have to play our fast game.”