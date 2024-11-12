Kraken (6-8-1) vs. Blue Jackets (5-7-2) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Taking care of business

The Kraken just completed a stretch of eight games in 10 against teams with either a winning record or that were expected to go to the playoffs – the lone exceptions being Montreal and Ottawa. This homestand, the longest of the season, starts off in a different direction with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks both coming in as owners of losing records followed by the New York Islanders at a .500-mark entering Monday.

While no games are ever “easy” in the NHL, this represents an opportunity for the Kraken to try to even up their 6-8-1 record by securing some two-point games in front of their home fans. The Kraken are 3-3-1 at home thus far and would like to separate that win total from the losses at Climate Pledge Arena as well.

A big key? Stop falling behind early. The Kraken have given up the first goal in five consecutive games and the first two goals in four of those contests. Three of the opening goals came in the first six minutes of play. They need to jump on Columbus early and not be forced into chasing the game.

Two: Let the good lines roll

The top line trio of Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle has accounted for 16 of the 44 goals – 36% -- scored by the Kraken this season. That threesome has also been quite damaging against Columbus, with Eberle leading the team with 13 goals and 18 assists in 34 career games versus the Blue Jackets. McCann is next highest on the Kraken with nine goals and 16 points in 20 career games facing Columbus.

Eberle has been held to a lone assist in his last seven games, so now would be an ideal time to go off against the Blue Jackets yet again. McCann and Beniers have three goals between them in the last two games.

Three: Owner of a lonely mark

We’d normally title this segment “Know your foe” but this one is better in keeping with our slightly altered 1970s and 1980s song titles. The overall 5-7-2 mark for the Blue Jackets isn’t much different than the Kraken’s until you scratch beneath the surface and discover five consecutive Columbus losses in which they were outscored 24-9.

A lonely mark indeed.

In fact, the Blue Jackets have gone six consecutive games without scoring more than twice, despite usually outshooting their opponents and playing reasonably well. It should be noted that Columbus, like the Kraken, has also had a tough schedule facing contenders of late so this isn’t a team to come out tepid against despite the recent losses. Jump on them early, get them discouraged and send them on home before they can generate positive vibes.