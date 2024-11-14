Kraken (7-8-1) vs. Blackhawks (6-9-1) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Don’t Repeat First Periods of Last Two Games

Yes, the Kraken have won the first two games of this six-contest homestand, but, no, it’s not good to stake Chicago (or any opponent) to a two-goal. Seattle has been outscored 4-0 and outshot 28-11 in those two first periods. Coach Dan Bylsma called a timeout after the second Columbus goal in Tuesday’s eventual 5-2 win. He called it “a little bit of a reset." Bylsma specifically identified disappointing wall play that failed to spring odd-man rushes by his charges in the opening minutes. It sounds like some Kraken veterans had something to say during the first intermission, with Bylsma revealing, “The message after the first period was 'get your heads up and play.'”

Two: Embracing a Next-Shift-Up Mentality

NHL players talk lots about executing shifts that hand off a positive game situation to the five-man unit on the ice next. While the first periods on this homestand didn’t live up to that aspiration, the second frames of both home wins have delivered on the premise of setting up goals for the next line. Friday against Vegas, it was Matty Beniers and his wingers. Tuesday, Shane Wright and his line did the honors.

“We've got a great hockey team in here; there’s a lot of good players,” said Brandon Tanev, who scored a game-tying goal for the second straight game and now has three goals in the last two games with a handful of scoring chances that could have increased that output. “When we're playing the right way and understanding what makes us successful – and sticking to that when your leadership group does a good job of bringing you back down to earth – the next-shift-up mentality, setting your teammates up for the right play, then it’s an easy game to play.”

Three: Know the Foe: Bedard Back with Familiar Linemates

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, was crowned rookie of the year last season with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games. He played the most 5-on-5 minutes last year with linemate Philipp Kurashev. This year he has played the most minutes with Teuvo Teravainen, the ex-Blackhawk now back as a free agent signee, who starred for Carolina after then-Hurricanes GM Ron Francis traded for him. CHI coach Luke Richardson has tried several linemates with Bedard this fall (3G, 10A, 16 games), including original Kraken forward Ryan Donato. Against the Kraken, expect the 19-year-old to center between Kurashev and Teravainen (stick tap to the Chicago Tribune’s Phil Thompson for reporting those stats and developments). This Blackhawks squad is heavier with veterans this year, and goalie Peter Mrazek is praised by teammates for keeping them in games. Chicago is 6-9-1 on the year but 4-3-0 in their last seven games, including the most 2-1 overtime home win over Minnesota, with the Wild suffering just their third loss in the last dozen games.