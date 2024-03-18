Sabres (32-31-5) at Kraken (28-26-12) | 7:00 p.m.

Two: Line Shakeups to Include Tolvanen with Beniers, Eberle

As the Kraken look to salvage a win and three points on the homestand, Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff moved wing Eeli Tolvanen to slot with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Fans can look to see how it turns out on Monday and Hakstol indicated that the trio might be in place for the upcoming road trip if there are positive results.

“We've used some different combinations over the past couple of months that have been familiar, today, we tried some that haven’t been together,” said Hakstol. “There’s some really good elements to Tolvi 's game. He has the ability to score but also with puck possession. He does a nice job defensively. We won't know whether there's any chemistry there or not until we get into a game. That threesome has a good opportunity [Monday].”

Three: Know the Foe: Buffalo Has Won Three of Last Four

The Sabres’ five-game road trip started with a 4-1 loss in Detroit to end a three-game winning streak for Buffalo, which is now five points back of the Red Wings for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with three teams in between (Washington, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh). Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is Buffalo’s leading scorer but young defensemen Owen Power and newly acquired Bowen Byram are young players to watch on the Sables blue line.