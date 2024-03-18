Sabres (32-31-5) at Kraken (28-26-12) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken switch up Beniers line for Monday’s game looking to upgrade the current homestand. Plus, Andre Burakovsky on looking for the right teammates with time and spac

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Burakovsky on Keeping the Puck in the Offensive Zone

Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, facing down an injury-riddled season, has scored three goals in his last five games. His third-period power-play goal Saturday night tied the game, compliments of a pass from rookie defenseman Ryker Evans and fellow power-play mates Kailer Yamamoto and Oliver Bjorkstrand cycling the puck to the next open Kraken player. The goal is a prime example of what a glum Burakovsky suggested post-game when asked about the Kraken’s challenge to score enough goals on the homestand.

“We are just making too many mistakes,” said Burakovsky. “We are making it hard on ourselves. A lot of times instead of giving [the puck] to the guy who has the most time or more space, we send it somewhere else and we get trapped. We need to make the more simple plays, take advantage of it, and hang onto it in the offensive zone. Right now, there is a little bit too much in and out, we get it in the zone and they get it out.”

Two: Line Shakeups to Include Tolvanen with Beniers, Eberle

As the Kraken look to salvage a win and three points on the homestand, Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff moved wing Eeli Tolvanen to slot with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Fans can look to see how it turns out on Monday and Hakstol indicated that the trio might be in place for the upcoming road trip if there are positive results.

“We've used some different combinations over the past couple of months that have been familiar, today, we tried some that haven’t been together,” said Hakstol. “There’s some really good elements to Tolvi 's game. He has the ability to score but also with puck possession. He does a nice job defensively. We won't know whether there's any chemistry there or not until we get into a game. That threesome has a good opportunity [Monday].” 

Three: Know the Foe: Buffalo Has Won Three of Last Four

The Sabres’ five-game road trip started with a 4-1 loss in Detroit to end a three-game winning streak for Buffalo, which is now five points back of the Red Wings for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with three teams in between (Washington, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh). Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is Buffalo’s leading scorer but young defensemen Owen Power and newly acquired Bowen Byram are young players to watch on the Sables blue line.

