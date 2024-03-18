Sabres (32-31-5) at Kraken (28-26-12) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Burakovsky on Keeping the Puck in the Offensive Zone
Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky, facing down an injury-riddled season, has scored three goals in his last five games. His third-period power-play goal Saturday night tied the game, compliments of a pass from rookie defenseman Ryker Evans and fellow power-play mates Kailer Yamamoto and Oliver Bjorkstrand cycling the puck to the next open Kraken player. The goal is a prime example of what a glum Burakovsky suggested post-game when asked about the Kraken’s challenge to score enough goals on the homestand.
“We are just making too many mistakes,” said Burakovsky. “We are making it hard on ourselves. A lot of times instead of giving [the puck] to the guy who has the most time or more space, we send it somewhere else and we get trapped. We need to make the more simple plays, take advantage of it, and hang onto it in the offensive zone. Right now, there is a little bit too much in and out, we get it in the zone and they get it out.”