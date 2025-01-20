Sabres (17-23-5) at Kraken (20-24-3) | 1 p.m.

One: Keep Up the Physicality

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said post-game Saturday he thought his squad’s second-period performance was the best middle 20 minutes of the season: “We're working on our consistency in our game. That second period was fast and physical. We managed the puck to give us a chance to play in the offensive zone ... that is exactly how we want to play. And it got us the goal get up three-two.”

Physicality comes with big hits, as supplied by D-man Josh Mahura and forward Brandon Tanev in Saturday’s win over LA. But there is more to it when the Kraken are at their best.

“We are seeing more physicality on the forecheck,” said Bylsma. “It comes in different ways. Turbo [Tanev] leads the way and is physical on the forecheck, but in terms of skating and getting on pucks Andre [Burakovsky] is more and more getting on pucks and being physical with his skating, arriving on time and winning puck battles in the offensive zone with that physicality. And that's what's happening throughout the team.

“It's a confrontational game, it's a one-on-one game. You have to have the mindset you're going to win your one-on-ones ... When our team is playing well, you see more and more physicality. I don't necessarily just mean a big hit ... it's Matty Beniers using his skating to get in [the offensive zone]. It's Kakko getting in and getting on pucks, winning pucks, owning pucks, being physical, and making it hard on the opposition.

Two: Montour, Evans Appealing as a Pair

What started as a pairing of veteran Brandon Montour and young D-man Ryker Evans for needed offense late in games is now a duo fans are seeing more frequently. Dan Bylsma and assistant coach Bob Woods (who oversees the defensive corps) have liked Evans’ skating speed and agility from Day 1 of training camp. That they trust him to go stride for stride, nuanced movement by nuanced movement with Montour is an impressive achievement for Evans.

With Ryker and Monty, they are both great skating defenders,” said Bylsma after Sunday’s spirited 40-minute practice. “they can defend against speed and skill with their skating. That's the goal. I think it's worked out pretty well. And Rig’s [Jamie Oleksiak, when pairing with Mahura] is a defender who can defend against bigger-body guys down low and at the net. Rig's getting some of those responsibilities with the player shift.”

Know the Foe: Buffalo Has Won Three of Last Five Games

Despite being about the only Eastern Conference team without even a slim chance to qualify for the postseason, the visiting Sabres have won three games in their last five outings, most recently beating Carolina in their next game after dropping a 6-2 contest to the Kraken a week ago Saturday. The other loss was Friday night against Pittsburgh and it is more about Penguin's freshly-minted No. 1 goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (who inherited the job when Tristan Jarry was put on waivers the night after the Kraken wrested a 4-2 road win). The big story for highlights segments was Nedeljkovic (a Ron Francis draft choice in Carolina) scoring a late empty-net goal to go with an already earned assist. But he also stopped 40 of 42 shots on goal by Buffalo, which held Pittsburgh’s offense-first group to 19 shots. Speaking of goaltenders, Buffalo’s Ukko-PekkaLuukkonen is out day-to-day basis with an undisclosed injury. Expect veteran James Reimer in net Monday afternoon.