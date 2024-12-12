Kraken (14-14-2) vs. Bruins (15-12-3) | 7:00 p.m.

One: For the defense

Throughout the shootout loss Tuesday to Florida, the Kraken defenders looked more connected and focused than they have all season long. Though the Panthers compiled 33 shots, defensemen and forwards played with good sticks all night – getting to rebounds and loose pucks with proficiency.

They also had 18 blocked shots and were quick to exit the zone on breakout plays.

“I thought it was our best defensive effort of the year,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday after practice.

That connectivity in the team’s defensive play will be key against the big-bodied Bruins, who will undoubtedly be hunting for pucks at the net front.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord looked none the worse for wear after illness knocked him out of his last scheduled start Sunday in New York. Daccord stopped all but one shot prior to the shootout, saving 1.7 goals above “expected” based on shot quality, according to Natural Stat Trick.

That latest quality start earned him the night’s second star, and the Kraken will need more of that this time out against his boyhood favorite Bruins team. Daccord has a .957 combined save percentage in two games against the Bruins, both in Boston, in which he yielded a goal in a win last season and two in a loss last month.

Two: Stay out of the infirmary

Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann were both given “maintenance days” off practice on Tuesday, and Bylsma said each would be a game-time decision. Gourde he listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving the game against the Panthers.

He exited soon after being slashed on the wrist by a Florida defender while on a breakaway – an apparent infraction the officials did not penalize moments ahead of the Panthers heading back up ice and scoring the tying goal. Gourde also missed a game last week in New Jersey with an undisclosed lower-body injury, so it was unclear whether this latest one was new or an aggravation of a previous problem.

The Kraken can’t afford to be without either player very long given Jordan Eberle is already due to be out until at least February. Gourde had found a new comfort level being bounced out to right wing while McCann, who assisted on the lone Kraken goal Tuesday, continues to lead the team in goals with ten and points with 24 despite having just one goal and two assists his last 12 games.

Three: Know the foe

Boston had been playing well under new interim coach Joe Sacco, compiling a 7-2-0 record and four straight wins before getting demolished 8-1 by the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who shutout the Kraken last month, allowed a career-high eight goals on 35 shots, while Boston’s penalty kill – No. 2 in the league since Sacco took over from fired coach Jim Montgomery – surrendered three goals.

Goals allowed have become an issue for the Bruins this season, with them sitting at No. 23 at 3.17 per game compared to No. 5 a year ago at 2.70. But that’s nothing compared to their goal-scoring decline from 3.21 down to a 2.53 count per game, that’s the fifth worst in the league.

Much of that is due to a Bruins power play ranked dead last at 12.7% though they did manage one goal on two tries with the man advantage against the Jets.