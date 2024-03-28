Ducks (24-44-4) vs. Kraken (29-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Morrison Impresses
About a half-hour after the Kraken’s convincing 4-1 win over Anaheim in the first of two straight games with the Ducks, rookie Logan Morrison was standing in a foyer just outside the home squad locker room. He was talking with his family about the scoring chances and shots on goal (three) that Morrison racked up in his NHL debut. Morrison and fellow call-up Ryan Winterton don’t really play together much for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley but could have fooled most of us on hand at Climate Pledge Arena, watching on ROOT Sports or tuned in KJR 93.9 FM. The two prospects, along with season-long rookie Tye Kartye, worked lots of strong shifts at both ends of the ice.
While Morrison fired those three shots, he made a couple of moves to set up both Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand on prime scoring chances that required Grade-A saves from Ducks goalie John Gibson. Either or both shots had the potential to reward Morrison with his first point. Matty Beniers praised Morrison’s penchant for “being in all the right places” in the first-gamer’s defensive assignments. All quite impressive for the undrafted centerman.