Kraken (11-11-1) at Sharks (7-13-5) | 12:30 p.m.

One: Getting It ‘Wright’ Alongside Bjorkstrand and Tolvanen

SAN JOSE – Since returning to the Kraken lineup in Monday’s win at Anaheim, rookie center Shane Wright has tallied a goal and two assists. His goal came with a primary assist from linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand. And Bjorkstrand’s tying goal Wednesday in the Ducks rematch was a result of linemate Eeli Tolvanen’s aggressive forecheck getting the puck down the right wall to Wright, quickly beelined a centering pass to Bjorkstrand. The Danish-born forward converted the scoring play with a quick-release shot.

Lots of things to like about the line’s play Wednesday: Tolvanen said post-game that he thought the play on his line had been “sloppy” and not at peak confidence of late. Two goals for his current line is definitely a confidence booster. As for Bjorkstrand, all Kraken observers anticipate him heating up on the goal-scoring front to get to a higher pace than the five goals he has notched in 23 games. Coach Dan Bylsma said he liked Bjorkstrand’s play (“he was going good”) Wednesday enough to double-shift him several times in search of a goal to offset Anaheim’s third and fourth goals.

Two: Itemizing Kraken Power Play Outage, Plus Winterton Call-up

A couple of items to cover: There is no getting around making a connection between the Kraken’s power play units not scoring a man-advantage goal since captain Jordan Eberle was hurt early second period on Nov. 14 against Chicago. While the Kraken went on to beat the Blackhawks and ultimately win five of six games during the longest homestand of the season, the power play has been hit-and/or miss on generating scoring chances game by game. Wednesday’s output was zero-for-five with 16 shots on goal.

Before the team departed for San Jose Thanksgiving afternoon, it was announced forward Ryan Winterton was recalled from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley ahead of a home-and-more series with San Jose. Reminder: Friday’s matinee starts at 12:30 p.m. The two teams then head up to Climate Pledge Arena for a 7 p.m. return matchup. Winterton has ramped up his scoring with the Firebirds, notching four goals and six assists during the squad’s ongoing 7-0-1 run, with the overtime loss coming Wednesday in Tucson after CVF walloped the Roadrunners Tuesday, 8-2. Coachella Valley is now 10-5-1 on the year and back in contention for the best record and winning percentages in the AHL’s Western Conference.

Three: Sharks Attack: Five Skaters with Six or More Goals

While San Jose might not have the stingiest defense (they are 2nd in goals allowed in the NHL and 28th worst goals against average, 3.40), the Sharks are getting significant depth scoring, Three forwards, Mikael Granlund (9G, 15A), Fabian Zetterlund (9G, 8A) and Tyler Toffoli (9G, 7A) co-lead with nine goals each, while 2024 No. 1 overall draft choice, Macklin Celebrini, 18, has notched seven goals, including four in the last ten games. A familiar face, Alex Wennberg has six goals, to round out the SJS top-five goal scorers. Nineteen-year-old Will Smith, No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, has a goal and three assists in his last two games. Winger William Eklund has four goals while lead the Sharks in assists with 16 and currently forming a line with Celebrini and Zetterlund.