Kraken (28-27-12) at Golden Knights (36-25-7) | 7:30 p.m.

Kraken can avenge tough overtime loss on recent homestand plus reset for playoff chase in Thursday’s showdown in Vegas. Short road trip finishes in Arizona Friday

3GameEssentials_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Schwartz To Return on Two-Game Road Trip?

Before taking the team flight to Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon, the Kraken skated in one of the longest practices of the year. Alternate captain Jared Schwartz was a full participant, forming a line with center Jared McCann and winger Andre Burakovsky. Schwartz said after practice he was feeling good and hoping to play during the two-game road trip versus Vegas Thursday and Arizona Friday before heading back to see the Montreal Canadiens Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Getting Schwartz back in the lineup will be a boost for a Kraken team that needs it. The veteran winger has a history of scoring streaks and perhaps more importantly executes all sorts of detail plays that generate offense, from retrieving pucks in the offensive zone, making the first pass or push-forward that doesn’t result in an assist but the scoring play doesn’t materialize without it.

“It's never fun missing games,” said Schwartz after practice, “especially when you're losing. You always want to help the team out, especially in games that are so meaningful.”

Schwartz said he hasn’t looked to find out “statistically” the Kraken’s probability of making the postseason. He sees a simple approach over the next 15 games to chase down Vegas and bypass other contenders (St. Louis, Minnesota, Calgary).

“Take it one day at a time and not get away from our culture and how we need to play ... “We’ve got to hit the reset button a little bit here. Get back to our game. Take pride in the little things.”

“We didn't talk a whole lot after the game two nights ago [Monday’s 6-2 loss to Buffalo],” said Dave Hakstol Wednesday. “That's by purpose. Everybody had a day yesterday to get their heads clear. Today, we talked about what's in front of us. We've talked directly about the reality of our situation, about the importance of everything that's coming in front of us and what we need to do in order to be successful.”

The “reality of the situation” is, yes, having games in hand, one or two on each Western Conference wild-card contender, but also the need to earn two points most every night. It’s a steep climb with Seattle at 68 points, Calgary 71, St. Louis 75, Minnesota 76, and Vegas holding down the second wild-card spot at 79 points going into Wednesday. Nashville, 8-0-2 in their last 10 games, is pulling away from the field.

Two: Look for Rookie Evans Back with Larsson

Rookie defenseman Ryker Evans was back pairing with Adam Larsson in Wednesday’s practice after appearing in recent games alongside Justin Schultz. Evans, who made the American Hockey League all-star game again this season, had been skating with team as a reserve defenseman before Vince Dunn’s injury from what Dave Hakstol called a “garbage” hit by Calgary forward Martin Pospisil March 4.

“We’ve been without Dunner for a while,” said Hakstol “ Hopefully, everybody understands why we felt the way we did about that hit in Calgary and the impact on an individual on our team and on our hockey team.

“We put Ryker back with Lars today, and we'll make a final choice as to how those [defensive pairings] look tomorrow ... We lose a lot of offense [with Dunn out], right? We lose Dunner’s ability to get out of our zone and some of the things he does for us offensively. Ryker is a guy that can fill in some of those things. We're not asking him to fill [Dunn’s] shoes, but we're asking him to play with confidence and bring some of those elements he's capable of.”

Three: Know the Foe: Vegas Skid Affords Tighter Wild-Card Race

Jared McCann talked with the media after Wednesday’s practice and mentioned the recent overtime loss to Vegas as one that still stings for his squad after leading the game 4-2 in the third period. He quickly acknowledged Thursday’s opportunity to avenge the loss and gain ground in the wild-card hunt. VGK has lost two of three since the OT win in Seattle and have lost six games in regulation over the last 10. They have dropped from second in the division to the second wild-card spot in the past couple of months.

Logan Thompson is the expected starter Thursday, last appearing in a 3-1 home win over New Jersey Sunday. Adin Hill, a star in the team’s Stanley Cup title run last spring, has been uneven in recent weeks. Thompson hasn’t played much since late February, posting an 18-12-5 record and a .904 save percentage on the season.

