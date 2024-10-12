Kraken (0-1-0) at Wild (1-0-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Two: To-Do List for the Weekend

After Tuesday’s home opener, Bylsma said despite lots of solid scoring chances in the first two periods, he wanted to see more shots rather than making one too many passes.

He made it a point of discussion in a team meeting before Friday’s practice, getting pucks to the net from the points and other outer areas, then getting the bodies in front banging away at pucks.

“I think maybe we could take a little out of Jared McCann’s playbook,” said Bylsma. “When all of us get the puck, when you have the opportunity, shoot the puck, get it to the cage [net].”

Three: Know the Foe - Wild Victors in Home Opener Thursday

The Kraken are opening the franchise’s fourth season with a quartet of games against Central Division teams. Bylsma said Friday he anticipates Minnesota’s style and Dallas's mode of play will look a lot like St. Louis's last Tuesday.

“The Wild are a heavy-checking team [he said the same a bit later about Dallas],” said Bylsma. “If you watch them play just for a second, the puck’s gonna come quick down your throat. There will be a heavy forecheck presence which they try to establish in the offensive zone.

“Our ‘D’ is going to be under the gun. Where we can learn from last game is that we have to be able to deal with the pressure and execute, break the puck out [of the defensive zone] against heavy pressure. That’ll be a big portion of our success in the game ... we will be looking for more signs of connectivity on our breakouts, coming out of the zone and our transition.

The opening loss provided some lessons. When we were effective in [the home opener], we were connecting and able to get in the offensive zone with speed. Where we weren't would have been the opposite. The two breakouts after the first [St. Louis} goal were misplays, turnovers, that led to the momentum for the Blues.”