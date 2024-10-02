3 Game Essentials | Oilers vs Kraken | 7 p.m.

One: Looking for continued “progress” in a “work-in-progress” roster

This Kraken lineup against the Oilers should be the closest thing yet to an opening day version, with many of the envisioned forward lines and defensive pairings taking on the strongest the Oilers have to offer.

Edmonton is sending both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to this one along with their top two envisioned lines.

So, it will be interesting to see who the Kraken have on their forward trios and how they’re arranged. We already pretty much know how the defensive pairings will go, meaning you’d expect Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson to be out there together in preseason for the first time in a resumption of the team’s top duo of the past two campaigns.

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma mentioned more than once after Tuesday’s practice that the team is by no means a finished product. The Kraken reduced their roster with nine more cuts Tuesday, limiting the competition between remaining regular season hopefuls to likely John Hayden and Ryan Winterton on the forwards side and Josh Mahura and Cale Fleury on defense for a reservist spot or any new openings that materialize.

But Bylsma suggested that regardless of who gets cut next, he expects to continue tinkering with the team throughout the season until the recipe gets perfected.

“We’re not there yet,” Bylsma said. “We’re not there with everything we’re doing, how we’re doing it. Execution-wise and mentality-wise, we’re not there yet. But as I said, you see signs of it progressing forward and we’re going to stay on it.”