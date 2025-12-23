We made Kevin Sawyer eat spicy wings while recording our podcast

Kevin Sawyer returns for another visit on GROUND CONTROL!

But this time — host Jamie Thomas and Sawyer are crushing a pound of hot wings in the middle of their conversation.

Before Kev was an analyst for the Jets on TSN, he was a physical player going toe-to-toe with the likes of Bob Probert. We go in-depth on the psychology behind fighting in hockey, and how it compares to his nerves before a broadcast.

Plus he's got some great stories to share from his time in St. Louis with Brett Hull, playing hockey before the holidays, and much more while battling the spicy wings!