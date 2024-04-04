Turning into my dad with Nate Schmidt

Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt joins us this week on Ground Control!

It's been almost a year since Schmidty and his wife became parents for the first time, so fellow dad Jamie Thomas sat down with him to discuss the joys of parenting.

Nate also has plenty of great stories to share on his time working at gas stations in his home state, plus much more!

Before the interview, JT and Tyler Esquivel look back at the past week for the Jets, Cole Perfetti's thrilling performance against the Kings, plus the Jets inching closers towards clinching a playoff spot.