THREE THINGS: Scheifele has three assists in win over Columbus

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets opened a three-game homestand with an impressive 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canada Life Centre. Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Kyle Connor and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets who have now won three of their last four games. Mark Scheifele had three assists, Connor (1G, 1A), Morrissey (1G, 1A) and Pionk (1G, 1A) had multi-point efforts as well. Eric Comrie made 20 saves to improve his record to 4-1. The Jets will host Nikolaj Ehlers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

SCHEIFELE PASSES WHEELER (AGAIN)

Mark Scheifele played in his 898th game of his NHL career this evening and that pushed him past former captain Blake Wheeler and into first place on the all-time franchise list.