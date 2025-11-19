THREE THINGS: Scheifele has three assists in win over Columbus

The Jets have won three of their last four games after 5-2 win over CBJ

2526_ThreeThings_CBJ.11.18
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets opened a three-game homestand with an impressive 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canada Life Centre. Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Kyle Connor and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets who have now won three of their last four games. Mark Scheifele had three assists, Connor (1G, 1A), Morrissey (1G, 1A) and Pionk (1G, 1A) had multi-point efforts as well. Eric Comrie made 20 saves to improve his record to 4-1. The Jets will host Nikolaj Ehlers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

SCHEIFELE PASSES WHEELER (AGAIN)

Mark Scheifele played in his 898th game of his NHL career this evening and that pushed him past former captain Blake Wheeler and into first place on the all-time franchise list.

Scheifele previously set the Jets/Thrashers franchise goal record earlier this season with his 342nd career goal on Oct. 28 vs. Nashville. The next franchise records on Scheifele’s radar will be power play goals (23 goals away) and assists (66 assists away). Scheifele is also only one hat trick away from tying Ilya Kovalchuk’s franchise record of 11 hat tricks.

"Yeah, he bleeds Winnipeg Jet hockey," said Kyle Connor.

"And he wears his heart in his sleeve out there every time he steps on the ice. And so, yeah, pretty cool accomplishment to have that record."

The Jets assistant captain finished the night with three helpers and there were some real highlight reel goals.

CBJ@WPG: Connor scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

CBJ@WPG: Stanley scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SCHEDULE

After the morning skate, Jets head coach Scott Arniel said that his team had to take advantage of the schedule. Columbus played last night at home and had to go to a shootout before beating Montreal and then had to fly to the Manitoba capital. Winnipeg got off to a great start in the opening period outshooting Columbus 7-2 in the early going and on the seventh shot, Adam Lowry scored his first of the season to make it 1-0 at 7:35. Winnipeg has opened the scoring of a game for the 13th time this season, tied with Pittsburgh and Chicago for the most among all clubs.

In the second period, with Winnipeg up 2-1, they took advantage of a Columbus penalty and scored the eventual game winning goal on the power play.

CBJ@WPG: Pionk scores PPG against Elvis Merzlikins

GOAL SUPPORT FOR COMS

Last season, Eric Comrie didn’t get a lot of run support from his teammates as the Jets scored two goals or less in nine of his appearances. In 2025-26, the Jets have scored five goals in four of his five starts including tonight to help him improve to 4-1. The 31-year-old also helped his cause with an eye-opening stop on Kent Johnson in the third period.

