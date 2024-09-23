Three things - Oilers beat Jets in OT

David Gustafsson and Dominic Toninato scored for the Jets in the 3-2 loss

By Jamie Thomas
The Winnipeg Jets saw their preseason record fall to 0-1-1 with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night in Edmonton. Cam Dineen scored the winning goal 1:18 into overtime. David Gustafsson and Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg; the Jets got 25 saves from Eric Comrie. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby led the team with five shots on goal. Winnipeg went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Oilers went 1-for-2.

1. ANOTHER YOUNG LINEUP

For the second straight game, Scott Arniel dressed a younger roster with the likes of Daniel Torgersson, Kevin He, Danny Zhilkin, Markus Loponen, Parker Ford, Kieron Walton, Ben King, Elias Salomonsson, Dylan Anhorn and Dawson Barteaux all getting a look in the Alberta capital. But it was all veterans combining on the opening goal of the hockey game when David Gustafsson tipped a Logan Stanley shot into the net 17 seconds in to make it 1-0.

2. NOT SO NEW FACE IN GOAL

It was great to see Eric Comrie get the start in Edmonton for the Jets, his return to the organization since he departed following the 2021-22 campaign. Comrie had his best season in the NHL that year with the Jets with a 10-5-1 record, career bests in GAA (2.58) and save percentage (.920). The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg with an AAV of $825,000. Comrie was solid tonight make 25 stops including three brilliant saves in the third period to make sure the game went to OT.

3. TONINATO LINE CHEMISTRY

Dominic Toninato, Parker Ford and Kevin He were one of the best lines for the Jets tonight. Ford had a great preseason a year ago and seemed to be building off that confidence this evening. Ford had 41 points (18G, 23A) in 72 games with the Moose last season. He had a nice showing in Penticton at the Young Stars Classic and grabbed an assist on Toninato’s game tying goal in the second period, which came 10 seconds after the Oilers had made it 2-1.

