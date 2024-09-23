Three things - Oilers beat Jets in OT

2. NOT SO NEW FACE IN GOAL

It was great to see Eric Comrie get the start in Edmonton for the Jets, his return to the organization since he departed following the 2021-22 campaign. Comrie had his best season in the NHL that year with the Jets with a 10-5-1 record, career bests in GAA (2.58) and save percentage (.920). The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg with an AAV of $825,000. Comrie was solid tonight make 25 stops including three brilliant saves in the third period to make sure the game went to OT.

3. TONINATO LINE CHEMISTRY

Dominic Toninato, Parker Ford and Kevin He were one of the best lines for the Jets tonight. Ford had a great preseason a year ago and seemed to be building off that confidence this evening. Ford had 41 points (18G, 23A) in 72 games with the Moose last season. He had a nice showing in Penticton at the Young Stars Classic and grabbed an assist on Toninato’s game tying goal in the second period, which came 10 seconds after the Oilers had made it 2-1.