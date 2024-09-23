Three things - Oilers beat Jets in OT

The Winnipeg Jets saw their preseason record fall to 0-1-1 with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night in Edmonton. Cam Dineen scored the winning goal 1:18 into overtime. David Gustafsson and Dominic Toninato scored for Winnipeg; the Jets got 25 saves from Eric Comrie. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby led the team with five shots on goal. Winnipeg went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Oilers went 1-for-2.
1. ANOTHER YOUNG LINEUP
For the second straight game, Scott Arniel dressed a younger roster with the likes of Daniel Torgersson, Kevin He, Danny Zhilkin, Markus Loponen, Parker Ford, Kieron Walton, Ben King, Elias Salomonsson, Dylan Anhorn and Dawson Barteaux all getting a look in the Alberta capital. But it was all veterans combining on the opening goal of the hockey game when David Gustafsson tipped a Logan Stanley shot into the net 17 seconds in to make it 1-0.