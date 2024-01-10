Three things - Hellebuyck records 34th career shutout

Hellebuyck makes 29 saves, Perfetti scores twice in 5-0 win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets tied a franchise record with their seventh straight win after a 5-0 decision over the Columbus Blue Jackets to start a four-game home stand. The Jets push their streak of allowing three goals or less to 30 games. Cole Perfetti recorded his first two goal game of his career and added an assist to tally his third career three-point game. Brenden Dillon, Josh Morrissey and Gabe Vilardi had singles for the Jets who are now 27-9-4. Mark Scheifele recorded his 400th career assist tonight and also left the game early in the third period after he was hit in the head by a puck. Rick Bowness said after the game that Scheifele got some stitches in his ear but didn’t have any other update on his condition.

NO EXCUSE NEEDED

Teams traditionally struggle in the first game at home after a long road trip. The Jets proved that wrong with another solid first period thanks to an early goal from Brenden Dillon, when his intended pass to Mark Scheifele went off Eric Gudbranson and in at 3:11. Dillon tied a career high set during the 2013-14 season with Dallas. Dillon admitted the team didn’t have their legs in the first period, but they fought through it to get another win.

“That's how we play and give Columbus a lot of credit cause they've got some good young players over there. They're big and they're fast so sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition,” said Rick Bowness.  

“We didn't have the greatest energy tonight, but we found a way to persevere and keep playing Winnipeg Jet hockey.”

FIRST MULTI GOAL GAME FOR PERFETTI

Cole Perfetti is now on a three-game goal scoring and point streak (4G, 1A) and has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last six games. Rick Bowness attempted to get Perfetti his first career hat trick with some extra ice time in the third period. Perfetti also had a key blocked shot late in the game to help preserve the shutout for Hellebuyck.

CBJ@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Daniil Tarasov

DON’T GO CHUCK

Chuck Hellebuyck has been making waves with his social media presence especially during the recent mentor’s trip. The father of Connor Hellebuyck was in Winnipeg tonight and saw his son blank the Blue Jackets. Connor went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .959 save percentage with his dad in attendance.

