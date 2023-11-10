Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)
GAME DAY: Predators at Jets
Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador
Three things - Jets top line gets it done
Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)
GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd
Jets third line getting noticed
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues
Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale
Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17
Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win
Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes
Jets eager to begin run of divisional games
Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights
Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards
Jets Prospect Report: November

Connor's fifth career hat trick leads the Jets to 6-3 win over Nashville

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - A five game homestand for the Winnipeg Jets kicked off with a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. Winnipeg’s record improves to 7-4-2 (which has them tied for second in the Central) and they are now 4-0 against their division this season with the Dallas Stars coming to town on Saturday for a matinee game. Kyle Connor led the way with his fifth career hat trick for the Jets. Winnipeg has now scored five or more goals in three straight games.

GOAL OF THE YEAR (SO FAR)

Sure, it’s only 13 games into the 2023-24 season but you can push Kyle Connor on top of the list for goal of the year. With the Jets leading 2-1 in the second period, Connor took a pass from Mark Scheifele in the neutral zone crossed the Preds blue line and turned Alexandre Carrier inside out and finished things off sliding the puck under Juuse Saros. Connor is now up to a team leading 11 goals and moved past Bryan Little into fourth place on the franchise all-time goals list.

NSH@WPG: Connor scores goal against Predators

GOOD NIGHT FOR FORMER MOOSE

It was Moose night as the Jets celebrated their long time AHL affiliate and wouldn’t you know it, the first four goals of the game were scored by players who have played for the Moose during their professional careers. Appleton, Connor (3x), and Perfetti found the back of the net. Another former Moose led the team in blocked shots as Dylan Samberg had nine. In total, nine of the players in the lineup tonight at some point wore a Moose jersey. Brenden Dillon was the only non-Moose player to score and has three goals in his last three games.

LB WITH THE W

Laurent Brossoit’s last win in a Jets jersey came April 14, 2021 (3-2 over Ottawa) before he left to play for the Vegas Golden Knights the last two seasons. He made 20 saves to record his first win of the campaign.