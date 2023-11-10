Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

WINNIPEG - A five game homestand for the Winnipeg Jets kicked off with a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. Winnipeg’s record improves to 7-4-2 (which has them tied for second in the Central) and they are now 4-0 against their division this season with the Dallas Stars coming to town on Saturday for a matinee game. Kyle Connor led the way with his fifth career hat trick for the Jets. Winnipeg has now scored five or more goals in three straight games.

GOAL OF THE YEAR (SO FAR)

Sure, it’s only 13 games into the 2023-24 season but you can push Kyle Connor on top of the list for goal of the year. With the Jets leading 2-1 in the second period, Connor took a pass from Mark Scheifele in the neutral zone crossed the Preds blue line and turned Alexandre Carrier inside out and finished things off sliding the puck under Juuse Saros. Connor is now up to a team leading 11 goals and moved past Bryan Little into fourth place on the franchise all-time goals list.