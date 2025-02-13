Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

MONTREAL, QC – Mitch Marner scored at 6:06 of overtime lifting Canada to a 4-3 win over Sweden to kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre. Sidney Crosby had three assists including the helper on the game winning goal, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand and Mark Stone had the other goals. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for Canada who will face the United States on Saturday. Canada gets two points for the overtime win, Sweden gets one point in the loss. Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor and the Americans play their first game on Thursday against Finland.
ABSOLUTE LEGEND
Last weekend, Jets centre Mark Scheifele was put on alert in case Sidney Crosby couldn’t play or another injury to a Canadian forward. Crosby ended up making the trip to Montreal and announced on Tuesday he was good to go. It didn’t take him long to make an impact in the game with the vaunted Canadian power play taking all of 12 seconds to score with William Nylander in the penalty box.