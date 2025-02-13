Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

In the second period, Shea Theodore was hit cleanly by Filip Forsberg and did not return to the game and Canada’s coach Jon Cooper announced after the game that Theodore is out for the tournament. Canada played with five defencemen for close to 43 minutes and that meant Morrissey ended up with 23:17 of ice time, two blocked shots, and one hit.

“Going down to five was not ideal. You feel for Theo as well. It's tough situation. But you know, all of us are used to playing a lot of minutes on our NHL teams,” said Morrissey.

“And so, I think for us it was just about business as usual, kind of throw the pairings out the window and just play. So, it was a good battle by the guys back there.”

HECK OF A START TO THE TOURNAMENT

Morrissey along with a lot of his Canadian teammates have been waiting for an opportunity to represent their respective countries and the opener of the 4 Nations Face-Off gave everybody a taste of what’s to come over the next nine days.

“100 per cent. I mean, intense game, I thought both teams played well. We had a great first period. And I think kind of just so much energy, adrenaline in that first I think we sagged a little bit and they were able to tie it up,” said Morrissey.

“But, yeah, we had a ton of fun. And I think to cap it off like that, what an experience, what a moment. You know, it's the stuff that gives you chills. So, keep that rolling and build some momentum for Saturday.”