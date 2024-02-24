Three things - Connor OT hero

Ehlers scores twice, Morrissey with three helpers in Chicago

GettyImages-2026355990
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets wrapped up their four game season series with the Chicago Blackhawks tonight with a 3-2 overtime victory. Kyle Connor scored his eighth career overtime goal 25 seconds into the extra period, Winnipeg (35-15-5) has moved into second spot in the Central. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the other two goals for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck had a huge bounce back performance with 33 saves. The Jets return home to host Arizona on Sunday.

MORRISSEY DOES IT ALL

Josh Morrissey assisted on all three goals Friday and is now the third defenceman in franchise history to record consecutive 40-point seasons. The others: Dustin Byfuglien(5 from 2013-14—2017-18 & 2 from 2010-11—2011-12) and Toby Enstrom(2 from 2009-10—2010-11). Morrissey made a brilliant defensive play on the game winning goal as he took the puck away from Nick Foligno before feeding it to Connor who did the rest.

“They had a little bit of a break in the neutral zone, a good play by Josh Morrissey to kind of break that up," said Connor. 

"I was trying to hit him back door there and it just went off his skates, so sometimes you’ve got to be lucky to get a couple there.”

WPG@CHI: Connor scores goal against Petr Mrazek

ELECTRIC EHLERS

The Jets forward didn’t skate on Thursday as he is dealing with a nagging injury according to Jets coach Rick Bowness. Ehlers put on a show on both of his goals, the first was a seeing eye shot that he placed perfectly between the post and Petr Mrazek. The Danish forward’s second marker was of the coast-to-coast variety during a delayed penalty call to the Hawks. Ehlers now has 22 multi-goal games and he passed Marian Hossa for seventh most in Jets/Thrashers history.

"I tried to build a lot of speed and at first, you just try to get into the zone," said Ehlers.

"And after that I saw an opening and thought I could sneak through and maybe get a good shot off."

WPG@CHI: Ehlers scores goal against Petr Mrazek

NEVER AN EASY NIGHT

The Jets and Hawks had three of their four games decided by one goal this season with two of the games going to overtime. Winnipeg may sit 41 points ahead of Chicago in the standings, but the Hawks have to be given some credit with how hard they continue to play during their rebuild.

