Three things - Connor OT hero

The Winnipeg Jets wrapped up their four game season series with the Chicago Blackhawks tonight with a 3-2 overtime victory. Kyle Connor scored his eighth career overtime goal 25 seconds into the extra period, Winnipeg (35-15-5) has moved into second spot in the Central. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the other two goals for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck had a huge bounce back performance with 33 saves. The Jets return home to host Arizona on Sunday.

MORRISSEY DOES IT ALL

Josh Morrissey assisted on all three goals Friday and is now the third defenceman in franchise history to record consecutive 40-point seasons. The others: Dustin Byfuglien(5 from 2013-14—2017-18 & 2 from 2010-11—2011-12) and Toby Enstrom(2 from 2009-10—2010-11). Morrissey made a brilliant defensive play on the game winning goal as he took the puck away from Nick Foligno before feeding it to Connor who did the rest.

“They had a little bit of a break in the neutral zone, a good play by Josh Morrissey to kind of break that up," said Connor.

"I was trying to hit him back door there and it just went off his skates, so sometimes you’ve got to be lucky to get a couple there.”