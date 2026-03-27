Scheifele hits career high in points but Jets lose 3-2

ALMOST A HUGE KILL

With the game tied 1–1 late in the second period, the Jets found themselves in trouble after taking back-to-back penalties. Jonathan Toews was first whistled for hooking Ross Colton at 18:07, and just over a minute later, Elias Salomonsson was called for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass at 19:28 while trying to clear the zone. That left Winnipeg needing to survive a 32-second 5-on-3 power play from the Avalanche to close out the period and they did just that giving up just one shot. However, the power play carried over into the third and while the Jets killed the Toews penalty, Nathan MacKinnon tapped in a loose puck over the line to give the Avs a 2-1 lead.

88 FOR 55

After MacKinnon made it 3-1 with his 48th at 3:55, the Jets challenged that Connor Hellebuyck had been interfered with. After a quick delay, the league ruled that there was no goaltender interference and Winnipeg was given a delay of game penalty. Fortunately for the Jets, they killed off that penalty keeping it a one goal game.

“Yeah, obviously we got some big kills. Bucky made some big saves when we needed him to,” said Scheifele.

“And, you know, we battled till the end. I think we showed a lot of resilience against a really good hockey team.”

The Jets pulled to within one off another Colorado turnover at the blueline. Gabe Vilardi spotted Cole Perfetti down low and Perfetti sent a cross-crease pass to Scheifele who scored his second of the night at 9:39 to make it 3-2. The goal gave Scheifele his 88th point of the season and set a career best in that department.