Jets sign forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Vladislav Namestnikov on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3,000,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Namestnikov, 32, has tallied 29 points (10G, 19A) and 32 penalty minutes in 52 games for the Jets this season. The Zhukovsky, Russia native ranks third on Winnipeg with a plus-18 rating and he is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A).

Namestnikov, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, has played 760 games for Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Detroit, Colorado, Ottawa, and the New York Rangers. He has recorded 327 points (136G, 191A) and 400 PIMs in the regular season and added 14 points (7G, 7A) and 28 PIMs in 57 playoff games.

Internationally, Namestnikov has represented Russia on multiple occasions, highlighted by the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2017 World Championships. He scored a goal in three games at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as Russia fell to Canada in the semi-final. Namestnikov had six points (3G, 3A) and eight PIMs in 10 games to help Russia win the bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships.