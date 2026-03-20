Missed chances in first hurt Jets in loss to Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets dropped the first game of their three-game road trip in Boston as the Bruins beat them 6-1. Jonathan Toews scored for the second straight game and Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 27 shots to take the loss. The Jets will head to Pittsburgh and will face the Penguins Saturday afternoon.

MISSED CHANCES

The Jets had to like how they started the game in one of the toughest buildings to play in on the road. They had a four-minute power play thanks to David Pastrnak high sticking Jacob Bryson; the Jets had three high danger scoring chances on the extended man advantage but could not beat Jeremy Swayman. Later in the period, Pastrnak opened the scoring with his 27th of the campaign.

“Obviously, looking at the score it got away, but I felt like it wasn’t a six to one game,” said Brad Lambert.

“I feel we had our fair share of chances as well and we weren’t able to capitalize on those and they got a couple of bounces and (then) it kinda snowballed from there.”

SOME SERIOUS BAD BOUNCES

Winnipeg trailed by a goal in the second period when the Bruins dumped the puck in behind the Jets net, as Connor Hellebuyck went to play it, the puck hit his stick and bounced out front to the Bruins Lukas Reichel, and he scored into the empty net to make it 2-0.

Then with under 90 seconds left in the period, Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha swept at the puck in front of the Jets net and it would take a couple weird bounces and ended up behind Hellebuyck, Arvidsson ended up being credited with the 3-0 goal.

DIFFERENT LOOK IN THE THIRD

Scott Arniel made some alterations to his lines and D-pairings for the final period. First, he put Elias Salomonsson with Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo with Dylan Samberg. Up front, he moved Brad Lambert up with Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti, Isak Rosén with Morgan Barron and Alex Iafallo and finally, Jonathan Toews in the middle with Gustav Nyquist and Cole Koepke.

“Yeah, I was just trying to get some kind of spark, try and change things up. And, you know, there's some things that you like, there’s some things that guys did that just, at the end of the day, it's still, as the game got away, it's three in four nights,” said Arniel.

“We want to get everybody on the ice, everybody playing so that we're fresh when it comes to Pittsburgh on Saturday.”

After Boston made it 4-0, the Jets would strike on the power play. Elias Salomonsson saw Jonathan Toews out front and released a shot that Toews would tip over the glove of Swayman for the 4-1 goal.