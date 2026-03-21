Lambert records first multi-point game, Jets lose

Sidney Crosby scored the shootout winner to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Brad Lambert had a goal and an assist, Morgan Barron, Neal Pionk and Cole Koepke scored for Winnipeg whose record fell to 28-29-12. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves including five brilliant saves in overtime to get the Jets to the shootout. Winnipeg will finish off their road trip Sunday morning in New York against the Rangers.

OVERCOMING A TOUGH START

Pittsburgh got their home building going in the first period as Egor Chinakov and Rickard Rakell scored 56 second apart to give the Pens a 2-0 lead 2:02 into the hockey game. To the Jets credit, they started to climb back into the game immediately at 3:50, on an odd-man rush, Brad Lambert fired a low shot that Arturs Silovs stopped but Morgan Barron pounced on the rebound and got a friendly bounce to make it 2-1.