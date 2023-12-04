Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension

The contract extension, which carries a $4 million AAV, will begin in the 2024-25 season.

By Winnipeg Jets PR
WINNIPEG, December 4, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jet Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Nino Niederreiter on a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4,000,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Niederreiter, 31, has played all 23 games for the Jets this season and has 14 points (6G, 8A) and eight penalty minutes. The Chur, Switzerland native was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft and he has played 833 games for the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg and has recorded 423 points (211G, 212A) and 382 PIMs. Niederreiter has also played 87 playoff games and recorded 34 points (16G, 18A) and 58 PIMs.

Niederreiter played junior hockey in Switzerland before spending two seasons with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks where he posted 130 points (77G, 53A) and 135 PIMS in 120 games, adding 43 points (17G, 26A) and 46 PIMs in 34 postseason games.

Internationally, Niederreiter has represented Switzerland on a number of occasions, highlighted by the 2010 World Juniors and the 2014 Winter Olympics. He was a tournament all-star for the Swiss at the 2010 World Juniors after posting 10 points (6G, 4A) in seven games to help them to a fourth-place finish. Niederreiter also played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey where he had an assist in six games as they lost in the final to Canada.

