Jets sign forward Lucas Wahlin to a one-year contract

Wahlin recorded 39 points in 36 games for St. Thomas this season

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Mar. 25, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have signed forward Lucas Wahlin to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $850,000 in the NHL. His deal will begin in the 2026-27 season and he has signed an amateur try-out contract with the AHL’s Manitoba Moosefor the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Wahlin, 24, played 36 games for the University of St. Thomas this season, recording 39 points (21G, 18A) and 41 penalty minutes, while his 21 goals led both the Tommies and the CCHA. Wahlin, UST’s team captain since 2023-24, was recently named the 2025-26 CCHA Student-Athlete of the Year and CCHA Defensive Forward of the Year. He was also freshly named to the All-CCHA First Team for the second consecutive season. Wahlin, a native of Woodbury, Minn., appeared in 137 career games for the Tommies and posted 131 points (56G, 75A) and 159 PIMs.

Lucas Wahlin

Forward

Born May 3, 2001  -- Woodbury, Minn.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 160 -- Shoots R

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