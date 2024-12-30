Jets Mark Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Eighth time in career that Scheifele has been named Star of the Week

ScheifeleStar_Web

WINNIPEG, Dec. 30, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 29.

Scheifele, 31, began the week by scoring his 10th career hat trick, including the game winning goal, and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Kitchener, Ont. native also reached the 20-goal mark for the 10th straight season, the longest run in franchise history. On Saturday, Scheifele scored the game tying goal and added an assist to help the Jets come from behind to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-2.Scheifele tied for the NHL lead in goals (4) this week and his six points were tied for third with four players, including linemate Kyle Connor.

Scheifele, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, is tied for the Jets lead in goals (22),which ranks tied for fifth in the NHL. His 44 points are second on Winnipeg and tied for 14th in the league points race. Scheifele has scored six game winners this season, tied for second-most in the NHL. He is currently on pace to surpass his single-season career highs in goals (49) and points (98) and Scheifele’s impressive start has played a big role in the Jets leading the NHL in wins (26), goals (137), and power play goals (37).

This is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the third Jets weekly selection in 2024-25 (Connor Hellebuyck Second Star for week ending Oct. 13 and First Star for week ending Nov. 10), while Kyle Connor was the Second Star of the Month for October and Connor Hellebuyck was the Third Star of the Month for November.

-#####-

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

Three things - Ehlers three point night leads Jets past Sens

GAMEDAY: Senators at Jets

Jets at the World Juniors - Day 1

Three things - Jets best team in NHL at the break

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

Three things - Jets play complete game in win over Wild

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Jets host first Ukrainian Heritage Night January 2

Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets