Jets Mark Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

WINNIPEG, Dec. 30, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 29.

Scheifele, 31, began the week by scoring his 10th career hat trick, including the game winning goal, and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Kitchener, Ont. native also reached the 20-goal mark for the 10th straight season, the longest run in franchise history. On Saturday, Scheifele scored the game tying goal and added an assist to help the Jets come from behind to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-2.Scheifele tied for the NHL lead in goals (4) this week and his six points were tied for third with four players, including linemate Kyle Connor.

Scheifele, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, is tied for the Jets lead in goals (22),which ranks tied for fifth in the NHL. His 44 points are second on Winnipeg and tied for 14th in the league points race. Scheifele has scored six game winners this season, tied for second-most in the NHL. He is currently on pace to surpass his single-season career highs in goals (49) and points (98) and Scheifele’s impressive start has played a big role in the Jets leading the NHL in wins (26), goals (137), and power play goals (37).

This is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He is the third Jets weekly selection in 2024-25 (Connor Hellebuyck Second Star for week ending Oct. 13 and First Star for week ending Nov. 10), while Kyle Connor was the Second Star of the Month for October and Connor Hellebuyck was the Third Star of the Month for November.

