Jets at the Worlds - Day 3

The third day of the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships had just two games on the schedule. Both of those games involved Winnipeg Jets prospects.

USA 11, Switzerland 3

The Americans looked much more dangerous in their second game of the tournament. Rutger McGroarty recorded his first point of the 2024 World Juniors with an assist on the fourth goal of the game for the Americans. McGroarty’s line with Jimmy Snuggerud (3G, 1A) and Cutter Gauthier (3A) combined for eight points and the Jets 2022 1st round pick played 14:13 and added four shots on goal. The Americans (2-0) will take on Czechia (1-0-0-1) tomorrow at 10 am CT.

TSN Analyst Craig Button said that McGroarty is still shaking the rust off playing in his second game since returning from injury. Button added that McGroarty looked more comfortable today and he’ll ramp things up in preparation for the medal round.

Sweden 5, Germany 0

Winnipeg’s 2022 second round draft pick defenceman Elias Salomonsson was given a one game suspension for his boarding major and game misconduct in the first game of the tournament for Sweden. Salomonsson missed the game today against Germany. The Swedes outshot Germany 41-15 in the 5-0 win to improve to 2-0. Fabian Wagner played 11:53 and registered two shots on goal. The Jets 2022 sixth round pick stayed on the second line with Liam Ohgren and Filip Bystedt. Sweden will face Canada (2-0) tomorrow at 12:30 pm CT.