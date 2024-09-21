Jets announce 2024-25 broadcast schedule

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with broadcast partner TSN, today announced four Jets preseason games and 60 regular season games will be broadcast live this season on TSN3, beginning with their game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. CT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN continues to be the official broadcaster of Winnipeg Jets regional regular season games. TSN's regional Winnipeg Jets games will continue to be available on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN subscribers in the Jets' designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay.

PRINTABLE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The TSN broadcast package for this upcoming Jets' season will feature 60 regular season games live on TSN3. The schedule includes 29 games live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg and 31 away games, including their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. CT.

The remaining 22 regular season games will be broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet, and beginning this season, Monday Night Hockey on Amazon Prime. The Jets will be featured on Hockey Night in Canada 14 times, four times on Sportsnet’s Wednesday Night Hockey, and four times on Amazon Prime’s Monday Night Hockey. The preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Edmonton and Friday, Sept. 27 at Minnesota will be available to stream on winnipegjets.com.

Every Jets game, both preseason and regular season, are being broadcast on the radio on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and they will also be simulcast on Power 97. 680 CJOB’s Jets coverage features the broadcast team of veteran play-by-play voice of the Jets, Paul Edmonds, and colour analyst Mitchell Clinton.